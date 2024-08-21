Tech Firms Expand Into Maricopa County, Arizona

KoMiCo, a global leader in precision cleaning and advanced coatings in the semiconductor industry, signed a purchase agreement to develop a facility for advanced semiconductor equipment parts cleaning, coating, and repair in Mesa, Arizona. Located in the Superstition Springs area of southeast Mesa, the facility is expected to be operational by 2026, creating over 200 new jobs.

Fueled by major regional expansions from giants like Intel and TSMC, this facility will include multiple cleanrooms, a wide range of cutting-edge equipment, and a robust suite of diagnostic tools. Representing an over $50 million capital investment, the Mesa facility will mark KoMiCo’s third location in the U.S. and eighth location globally. The 12.5 acre site and 125,000-square-foot building will be KoMiCo’s largest site in the U.S.

Rendering of KoMiCo’s facility set to be developed in Mesa, Arizona. (Photo: Arizona Commerce Authority)

“KoMiCo is proud to partner with the City of Mesa in further establishing the Silicon Desert as the most technologically advanced semiconductor manufacturing region in the United States,” said Shawn Jang, CEO, KoMiCo U.S.

KoMiCo leads the industry with a dedicated R&D division and innovation driven by partnerships with their customers. This facility will be outfitted to provide services to current fabs and the fabs of the future, including EUV and <1nm tech nodes.

With sites in South Korea, Singapore, China, Taiwan and the U.S., KoMiCo is a strategic supplier to all of its customers, including the largest fab clusters in the world. The company is focused on providing critical cleaning and coating services. Utilizing high-performance metrology equipment and particle measurement systems within clean-room environments, KoMiCo ensures that the cleaned parts are free from any form of impactful contamination. Their expertise in processing parts significantly reduces the downtime of fab tools.

“KoMiCo’s new facility adds to Arizona’s dynamic semiconductor ecosystem and further emphasizes our state’s global significance for this critical industry,” said Sandra Watson, President and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority. “We are proud to welcome another world-renowned semiconductor supplier and are grateful to KoMiCo for its commitment to Arizona.”

“KoMiCo’s technology allowing for the service of the most advanced chips in the world helps Greater Phoenix continue to distinguish itself as a leader in the semiconductor ecosystem,” said Chris Camacho, President and CEO, Greater Phoenix Economic Council. “Innovation begets innovation, and we look forward to seeing how KoMiCo’s offerings will help other companies within the local supply chain grow.”

Comtech Relocates Headquarters To Chandler

Comtech, a global technology leader, recently marked the relocation of its corporate headquarters to Chandler, Arizona with a ribbon-cutting event. Comtech’s new corporate headquarters in Chandler features approximately 150,000 square feet of office, engineering, and manufacturing space that is designed to enhance operations, improve collaboration, and accelerate the delivery of its technologies, systems and services.

The company first disclosed its decision to move to Chandler in March 2024. The City of Chandler is already home to several of Comtech’s largest customers and provides access to a technology corridor renowned for yielding the talent needed for the company’s operations, which are centered on delivering resilient communications solutions to commercial and government customers around the world.

Comtech relocated its headquarters to a 150,000-square-foot facility in Chandler, AZ. (Photo: Comtech)

“Chandler has established itself as a leading technology corridor in the United States,” said John Ratigan, Interim CEO of Comtech. “We are thrilled to expand our footprint in Arizona and excited to benefit from the City of Chandler’s continued commitment to innovation. This strategic move marks a significant milestone for the Company, and our new headquarters will play a central role in helping Comtech deliver new resilient, network agnostic, software-defined communications capabilities to some of the world’s most demanding customers, including the Department of Defense.”

Comtech’s ribbon cutting ceremony in Chandler, AZ. (Photo: Arizona Commerce Authority)

“Today marks a momentous day for Arizona as we welcome Comtech, a leading global technology company, to its new home in Chandler,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “Comtech’s Chandler headquarters will bring enhanced economic growth opportunities and highlights Arizona’s attractive business environment and reputation as a top hub for innovation and technology. We are proud to support Comtech in their new chapter and look forward to supporting Comtech’s success in Arizona.”

The technologies, solutions and services developed at Comtech’s Chandler headquarters currently serve a variety of commercial and government customers, including the U.S. government, the DoD, humanitarian agencies, satellite service providers, some of the nation’s largest cellular carriers, cruise lines, and emergency response agencies, among others. New offerings being developed at Comtech’s Chandler headquarters are designed to expand access to new connectivity services; connect the end users in challenging geographic regions; and provide integrated communications capabilities that can significantly enhance decision making capabilities.