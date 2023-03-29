TBTN Investing $54M In Tennessee Expansion

In Jackson, TN, Toyota Boshoku Tennessee, LLC (TBTN) will invest $54.4 million to expand manufacturing operations at its existing metal stamping facility. TBTN will create 80 new jobs in Madison County, and upon completion of the project the operation will employ more than 600 Tennesseans.

The expansion will add an additional 87,000 square feet to TBTN’s facility, which will allow the company to consolidate its stamping operations to become a lower arm seat supplier while also supporting Toyota Boshoku America’s subsidiary locations.

“This marks another significant milestone for our company,” said Masami Ito, President, Toyota Boshoku Tennessee, LLC. “This expansion will allow us to increase manufacturing for our high-quality metal seat frame components and will strengthen the local economy in adding new jobs. We are proud to be an employer of choice in Jackson.”

One of Toyota Boshoku America’s subsidiary operations, TBTN specializes in metal stamping for the automotive industry.

“When a company chooses to expand in our state, it is not only a testament to Tennessee’s workforce and business climate, but also to the community that company calls home,” said Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) Commissioner Stuart McWhorter. “Today’s announcement underscores that Jackson and Madison County have the right assets in place to continue facilitating TBTN’s growth and success.”

Since 2019, TNECD has supported nearly 25 economic development projects in Madison County, resulting in approximately 1,600 job commitments and $1.1 billion in capital investment.

“We have had the pleasure of visiting Toyota Boshoku’s corporate leadership in Japan twice, and we greatly value our partnership,” stated Mandy White, Greater Jackson Chamber Chief Economic Development Officer. “This expansion is possible because of the positive business environment and talented workforce this area provides.”

Nokian Tyres Building New Warehouse In Dayton

Nokian Tyres has begun construction on a 350,000-square-foot finished goods warehouse at its Dayton, TN production campus that will hold up to 600,000 tires. The facility will be ready for use by mid-2024. The global tiremaker will hire 125 team members to increase its workforce at the Southeast Tennessee campus to 475 employees.

The new storage space will join the company’s nine-warehouse network throughout the U.S. and Canada and will serve a growing volume of customers in the sun belt.

“As Nokian Tyres grows in Southeast Tennessee and throughout North America, this storage warehouse will help us manage the increased volume of tires flowing to our customers,” said Nokian Tyres Vice President of Passenger Car and LT Tires, Tommi Heinonen. “It’s another step forward in our quest to deliver safe, sustainable tires for North American drivers.”

The new warehouse is adjacent to Nokian Tyres’ Dayton Factory, which is currently doubling production to manufacture as many as four million tires per year by 2024. The new warehouse will serve as a high-tech complement to the Dayton Factory, one of the most advanced and sustainable tire production facilities in the world. Automated conveyors will deliver tires from the factory to the warehouse via an overhead bridge that connects the buildings. At the warehouse, tires will be automatically stacked into steel storage racks without being touched by hand.

Nokian Tyres opened its Dayton Factory in fall 2019 and began producing tires for commercial sale in early 2020. The company is adding equipment inside the factory’s existing footprint that will enable it to double production of all-season and all-weather tires at the facility. The expansion will also allow Nokian Tyres to add light truck tires to the Dayton Factory’s product mix in 2023.

The Dayton factory’s production building is the only tire production facility in the world to possess LEED v4 Silver certification, and its LEED v4 Gold-certified administration building is fully powered by energy generated from onsite solar panels.

Plastics Manufacturer Creating 137 Jobs In Perry County

In Linden, NYX Linden LLC is expanding its plastics manufacturing operations, creating 137 new jobs. The company will invest $10.4 million in the expansion project.

“We have a dedicated workforce here at the NYX Linden plant, and this opportunity for expansion will not only create more jobs for Perry County and the surrounding areas but will also create advancement opportunities for our current employees. We are excited for this opportunity,” said Todd McCaig, Plant Manager, NYX Linden LLC. ”

The project represents NYX Linden’s first expansion since establishing a presence in Tennessee in 2012 and will support the company’s growing customer demand. Upon completion, the company will add an additional 16,000 square feet of space to its molding bay and a 24,000-square-foot shipping warehouse.

A subsidiary of Michigan-based NYX, Inc., NYX Linden LLC designs and manufactures automotive parts and components, including door panels, center consoles, grab handles and more.

Since 2019, TNECD has supported nearly 50 economic development projects in the Southern Middle Tennessee region, resulting in approximately 7,200 job commitments and $5.4 billion in capital investment.

“NYX Linden LLC has been a trusted business in Perry County since 2012, and we are grateful the company has chosen to expand in Tennessee,” said McWhorter. “We remain committed to elevating communities in rural Tennessee, and NYX Linden’s investment and job creation will make a lasting impact in Tier 4, distressed Perry County for generations to come.”