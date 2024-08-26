Contact Us

Tate To Open Manufacturing Facility In Arkansas, Creating 148 Jobs

The maker of raised access floors and data center management solutions expects to begin operations at its Pocahontas, AR location in 2025.

Tate, a leader in raised access floors and data center management solutions, will locate its new manufacturing facility in Pocahontas, Arkansas. The project represents a significant investment and is expected to create 148 jobs over the next five years. The new manufacturing facility will focus on fabricating steel frames for data centers, further strengthening the local economy. The 420,000-square-foot facility is expected to be operational in H2 of 2025.

“Tate is excited to expand our operations with a new production site in Pocahontas, Arkansas,” said Daniel Kennedy, Global President of Cloud Solutions and Innovation. “This move strengthens our commitment to delivering innovative solutions and supports our long-term growth. We are grateful for the strong local support as we begin this new chapter.”

“When Arkansas’ state, county, and local governments are all on the same page, we can beat out the competition and secure investments like Tate’s time and time again,” said Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders. “Thank you to Tate for choosing Pocahontas. In my administration, we’ll keep working to cut taxes and slash red tape to make our state even more competitive.”

Arkansas
Tate will open a manufacturing facility in Pocahontas, AR, creating 148 jobs. (Photo: Tate Inc.)

“Tate is a global leader in its industry, and we’re proud that they selected Pocahontas to grow their business,” said Clint O’Neal, executive director of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission. “With an experienced workforce, a favorable business environment, and strong infrastructure, rural communities like Pocahontas offer an ideal home for thriving companies. Congratulations to the community of Pocahontas on a great economic development win.”

“The City of Pocahontas is thrilled to welcome this new industry to our community,” said Keith Futrell, Mayor of Pocahontas. “This development will greatly enhance the quality of life in our area.”

“The Northeast Arkansas Regional Intermodal Authority is proud to welcome Tate to Randolph County,” said Graycen Bigger, Executive Director of the Northeast Arkansas Regional Intermodal Authority. “Throughout this entire process, a strong commitment to community, innovation, and sustainability has been clear. We look forward to a long and successful partnership. This project would not be possible without the continued support of the City of Pocahontas, the Arkansas Economic Development Commission, Black River Technical College, and Clay County Electric.”

