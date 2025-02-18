Syntec Precision Technology Corporation will create 34 new jobs in Vance County, North Carolina. The company will invest $8 million to establish its first North American production and warehouse facility in the city of Henderson.

“On behalf of my family and our team, I am thrilled to announce our plans to establish a manufacturing facility in North Carolina,” said Lei Wang and Bin Wang, Owners of Syntec Precision Technology Corporation. “We are deeply grateful to the State of North Carolina, Vance County, the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, and the NC Community College System, for their unwavering support and encouragement throughout this process. Your partnership has been instrumental in making our vision a reality, and we are excited to contribute to the growth and success of this vibrant community. We look forward to a strong and prosperous future together in North Carolina.

“Syntec has made a great decision to make its North American home in our state,” said Governor Josh Stein. “Global manufacturers like Syntec need strong communities with a steady pipeline of talent and infrastructure to support their long-term growth strategies, and we’re proud that Vance County fits the bill.”

Syntec Precision Technology is a leader in engineering and producing precision machining parts for the hydraulic, life sciences, and transportation industries. The company provides research and development, manufacturing, assembly and testing services for its customers. Syntec’s expansion to the United States will support the development, production, and distribution of its high-quality parts for medical devices, diagnostic equipment, and orthopedic products as well as new equipment.

“North Carolina has the largest manufacturing workforce in the southeastern United States,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley. “Our ‘First in Talent’ workforce development system continues to provide a highly trained, dedicated workforce for dynamic manufacturers like Syntec.”

A performance-based grant of $100,000 from the One North Carolina Fund awarded to Syntec Precision will help the company locate to Vance County. The OneNC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs.

Quail Run Building Materials Will Invest In Youngsville Facility

Quail Run Building Materials, Inc. — a leading manufacturer of cold-formed steel building components — will expand its operations with the establishment of a 10,000-square-foot manufacturing plant at in Youngsville, resulting in a $1 million investment for the county and the creation of 5-10 full-time jobs.

“Quail Run Building Materials is excited to expand operations with our new facility in North Carolina. Both the Town of Youngsville and Franklin County have been great partners in the development of this project, and we are excited to work with neighboring businesses as well as the local community to create additional growth and economic opportunity,” said Craig Gautschi, Senior Vice President, East Coast Division.

“We are excited to welcome Quail Run Building Materials to Franklin County,” said Barbara Fiedor, Franklin Economic Development Director. “Their investment and job creation will not only strengthen our local economy but also enhance our reputation as a prime location for companies in the manufacturing sector and demonstrate Franklin County’s commitment to fostering a business-friendly environment for new development and investment.”

Quail Run Building Materials will invest $1 million in Youngsville, NC expansion. (Photo: Adobe Stock/Nano Photos)

Quail Run was established in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. The company is known for its high-quality products and commitment to innovation in construction solutions.

“We are thrilled Quail Run Building Materials has chosen Franklin County for their East Coast expansion,” said Ryan Preble, Franklin County Interim County Manager. “Their presence will bolster our local manufacturing sector and provide valuable opportunities for our community.”

This new facility marks the company’s strategic move to North Carolina to better serve the east coast market and strengthen its industry presence.

Golden LEAF Foundation Awards $10.5 Million To Support Job Creation, Investment Projects

The Golden LEAF Foundation Board of Directors awarded a total of $10.5 million in funding to support job creation and economic investment, workforce preparedness, and agriculture projects. The Board awarded $8.76 million to support 14 projects through the Community-Based Grants Initiative in the Southwestern Prosperity Zone, $1.7 million to support five projects through the Open Grants Program, and two SITE Program – Identification projects.

The Golden LEAF Foundation Board of Directors awarded $8.76 million in funding for 14 projects through the Community-Based Grants Initiative in the Southwestern Prosperity Zone. These projects will support agriculture, job creation and economic investment, and workforce preparedness in Anson, Cabarrus, Cleveland, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, Rowan, Stanly, and Union counties.

Through the Open Grants Program, the Golden LEAF Board awarded five projects totaling $1,718,860. These projects will support workforce preparedness, agriculture, and job creation and economic investment projects in Beaufort, Carteret, Columbus, Pasquotank, and Sampson counties.