Sunbelt Solomon Plans Alabama Transformer Facility

Sunbelt Solomon Services will invest over $5 million in the facility, located in Elba, Alabama and create 50 jobs initially, with more to come as operations grow.

“Elba is the first greenfield facility we’ve built in several years, reaffirming our strategy of getting closer to our customer base while developing the human capital wherever we operate,” Sunbelt Soloman CEO Gus Cedeño said. “Sunbelt Solomon is excited to provide new, well-paying jobs and career paths to the Elba community while continuing the growth and expansion of our business.”

“Sunbelt Solomon is a welcome addition to Alabama’s dynamic business community,” Gov. Ivey said. “The company has made a great choice by locating this new operation in Coffee County, and I know the hard-working people of Elba will help make it a long-lasting success. This is just another reminder that Sweet Home Alabama is a top state for business.”

As part of the project, Kansas-based Sunbelt Solomon will base its operation in an existing building in Elba, where it will install manufacturing equipment and outfit its office.

The average salary range for roles offered at Sunbelt Solomon’s new facility will be 45% higher than the annual salary range for manufacturing roles in Coffee County, as reported by the Alabama Department of Labor. Sunbelt Solomon offers a competitive suite of benefits to its employees including health care coverage, annual incentive compensation, and opportunities for advancement.

The company’s growth project is expected to provide an economic boost to Elba, a city of around 3,500 residents in Southeast Alabama.

“Growing companies like Sunbelt Solomon are discovering that Alabama offers abundant opportunities that will help them expand the scope of their operations,” said Greg Canfield, Secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce.

The company specializes in providing sustainable power solutions for the utility, data center, renewable energy, oil and gas, and mining industries. The company was formed in 2019 after a merger between Solomon Corp. and Sunbelt Transformer.

The facility will officially open its doors for business in June.

In addition to its plans for the Elba facility, Sunbelt Solomon recently acquired Holland Industrial Services in Bay Minette, Alabama. The company specializes in preventative maintenance, testing, sales, and repair of industrial and commercial electrical distribution equipment.