Sulzer Pumps Solutions Expanding Operations In Pickens County

Sulzer Pumps Solutions, Inc. will invest $5.3 million to expand operations in Pickens County, South Carolina. The company’s multimillion-dollar investment will create 25 new jobs.

“The Easley team is excited to add another product to its offerings. We have been duly impressed with the support received from state and county officials in bringing this project to fruition,” said Sulzer Pumps Solutions, Inc. Managing Director Thomas Holcombe.

Founded in 1990, Sulzer Pumps Solutions manufactures pumps for pulp and paper processing, biofuels production, clean water systems, and wastewater treatment. The company provides a wide range of products for engineered, configured, and standard pumping solutions, as well as essential auxiliary equipment. The manufacturing company will be expanding to support new product lines.

“Congratulations to Sulzer Pumps Solutions on its expansion. We are proud the Sulzer Pumps Solutions team recognizes the advantages of South Carolina-based manufacturing, and we look forward to continuing our partnership,” said Governor Henry McMaster.

