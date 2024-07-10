Steel Warehouse Will Invest Nearly $20M In Tennessee Expansion

The family-owned business will purchase the former Footwear Industries of Tennessee building in Jefferson County, where it will create more than 70 jobs.

Steel Warehouse plans to create more than 70 new jobs with an expansion project in Jefferson City, TN. The family-owned company will invest nearly $20 million in equipment to retrofit the former Footwear Industries of Tennessee building. The project will support the company’s strategic partners in the construction equipment, agriculture, lawn and garden, and truck and trailer industries.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Jefferson City community and our strategic partners for their unwavering support as we embark on this exciting expansion,” said Ted Lerman, CEO, Steel Warehouse. “This investment reflects our commitment to innovation and growth, and we are eager to contribute to the economic development of this region. Together, we look forward to creating new opportunities and advancing the capabilities of the industries we serve.”

“We are looking forward to opening this location in Jefferson City, TN. To be able to come into a community with such a great workforce and incredible vocational resources is a true blessing for us,” commented Matt Black, Southern Region VP & GM, Steel Warehouse. “We are excited to bring high-end industrial jobs into the area while partnering with local resources like TCAT and Jefferson County HS CTE to support JLG and many other key customers in Jefferson County and surrounding areas. Steel Warehouse has a 76-year legacy of long-term investment in people, facilities, and communities. We look forward to doing the same thing in Jefferson City for years to come.”

Since its founding in 1947, Steel Warehouse has expanded to 15 locations across the U.S., Mexico and Brazil. Distributing over two million tons of coil, sheet and plate annually in hot- and cold-rolled materials, Steel Warehouse caters to a diverse range of industries including aerospace, agriculture, automotive, construction, energy and transportation. This latest expansion will give Steel Warehouse its third location in Tennessee, in addition to its existing operations in Chattanooga and Memphis.

“I thank Steel Warehouse for its investment in Tennessee and am excited to see the number of skilled tradesmen and tradeswomen that will benefit from the company’s expansion in Jefferson City,” said Governor Bill Lee. “I look forward to seeing the prosperity that follows today’s announcement and am ready to support Steel Warehouse in further developing the dedicated workforce across this region.”

The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) has supported more than 50 economic development projects in the East Tennessee region since 2020. These projects have resulted in nearly 10,000 job commitments and approximately $3 billion in capital investments.

“Steel is a key component for so many manufacturers, making Tennessee the perfect central location for Steel Warehouse,” said TNECD Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter. “Not only are they expanding in our state, but they are also renovating a classic building that will once again generate new jobs and investment in the community. I can’t wait to see how impactful this project will continue to be in the next decade.”

“Jefferson Alliance is extremely excited to welcome Steel Warehouse into our Jefferson City family,” commented Joe Gibson, Economic Development Director, Jefferson County Alliance. “It has been a pleasure getting to know the Steel Warehouse team. Jefferson Alliance is looking forward to helping Steel Warehouse grow and prosper in Jefferson City. We are thankful for the Steel Warehouse investment and creation of jobs for the citizens of Jefferson County.”