Stardust could be eligible for up to $257M in state, federal economic incentives for the Muskogee facility. Plus, Oklahoma launches its new SITES Ready Program

Stardust Power Inc. will build a new battery-grade lithium refinery at Southside Industrial Park in Muskogee, Oklahoma. The manufacturer of battery-grade lithium products is expected to be eligible to receive up to $257 million in state and federal economic incentives for the facility build-out. The company may also be eligible for further federal grants and or incentives offered by the U.S. Department of Energy and the Department of Defense.

“We would like to thank Governor Stitt and officials at the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, Tulsa Chamber, City and Port of Muskogee for their strong support,” said Roshan Pujari, Founder and CEO of Stardust Power. “Oklahoma offers many advantages for private employers, including a strong, well-trained workforce and an eye on the future of energy production and mobility.

“Currently there is no large-scale refinery for battery-grade lithium in the United States, exposing the country to undue national security and supply chain risk,” continued Pujari. “We will work with oil and gas producers to address America’s growing energy demands. When fully operational, our new lithium refinery will both speed America’s energy transition and boost Oklahoma’s local economy, creating significant new investment and employment opportunities. We are excited to call Oklahoma our new home.”

Stardust Power selected Muskogee for its central refinery because of Oklahoma’s central U.S. location, facilitating delivery of lithium inputs and shipment of battery-grade lithium products over multiple transportation routes to support the company’s refining operations. The area’s superior intermodal freight transport options as well as a highly skilled workforce trained in oil and gas engineering were other key factors. Additionally, Oklahoma is recognized as an emerging national leader in sustainable power, including solar and wind, supporting Stardust Power’s commitment to limit its carbon footprint.

“As we see more energy manufacturers moving to our state, due in part to our competitive, performance-based incentives, Stardust Power’s new lithium refinery will create hundreds of new jobs while cementing Oklahoma’s place as the best state in the nation for critical mineral manufacturing.” — Governor Kevin Stitt

“Stardust Power’s more than a billion-dollar investment is a testament to Oklahoma’s ‘all-of-the-above’ approach to energy, and our focus on workforce development,” said Governor Kevin Stitt. “As we see more energy manufacturers moving to our state, due in part to our competitive, performance-based incentives, Stardust Power’s new lithium refinery will create hundreds of new jobs while cementing Oklahoma’s place as the best state in the nation for critical mineral manufacturing. I’m proud to welcome Stardust Power to Oklahoma, and I applaud their commitment to American energy dominance.”

“We welcome Stardust Power to Muskogee and are proud that our city and Port will be at the forefront of powering the future of America’s automotive industry,” said Kimbra Scott, Executive Director of Port Muskogee. “The decision to establish a state-of-the-art lithium refinery reinforces Port Muskogee’s unmatched advantages and our commitment to supporting emerging industries. We look forward to a longstanding partnership as Stardust Power plants its roots in Northeastern Oklahoma.”

The total value of the economic incentive package will ultimately be determined by Stardust Power achieving certain business milestones around job creation and local investment, including new machinery, equipment and manufacturing. The company plans to break ground in the first half of 2024.

Oklahoma Launches New SITES Ready Program

Through the SITES (Support Industrial Transformation for Economic Success) Program launched February 1, 2023, more than $41 million has been committed across Oklahoma for infrastructure improvements in industrial parks through a combination of state and federal funds.

As part of continued efforts to enhance Oklahoma communities’ ability to develop and market viable sites, the Oklahoma Department of Commerce has launched the SITES Ready Program. The new business recruitment tool is intended to increase jobs and capital investment for all Oklahoma communities. It is heavily focused on assessing current site and community readiness. As a result, participating communities will receive recommendations on ways to improve and market community assets from InSite Consulting, a corporate and community economic development consulting firm.

“Local communities play a leading role in economic development and site selection,” said Jennifer Springer, Director of Business Development, Oklahoma Department of Commerce. “The SITES Ready Program will help local communities understand existing economic development capacity while also learning how to expand and leverage that capacity or pivot to a new strategic plan to increase economic growth and potential.”