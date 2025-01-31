Contact Us

Stardust Power Invests $1.2B In Oklahoma

The company is building a lithium refinery site on a 66-acre site near the Port of Muskogee.

Representatives from the Oklahoma Department of Commerce were on hand last week in Muskogee, Oklahoma to celebrate the groundbreaking of one of the largest lithium refineries in the country. Stardust Power Inc. is building the facility on a 66-acre site near the Port of Muskogee, which will eventually be able to produce up to 50,000 metric tons per annum of battery-grade lithium.

“With the land acquired and necessary construction permits secured in 2024, we are excited to break ground and begin construction,” said Roshan Pujari, Stardust Power Inc. Founder and CEO. “With continued support from the State of Oklahoma, we are moving forward with becoming one of the country’s leading suppliers of battery-grade lithium. Stardust Power is proud to play a key role in safeguarding America’s critical mineral interests and supporting Oklahoma’s economy.”

This project will not only benefit the state’s economy, but having a lithium refinery in Oklahoma is also an important step toward securing the nation’s supply chain for critical minerals. By onshoring critical mineral manufacturing in Muskogee, we are reducing reliance on foreign countries, such as China, for the production of critical rare earth elements.

Stardust Power to build a lithium refinery facility in Muskogee, OK, expected to produce 50,000 metric tons per annum of battery-grade lithium. (Photo: Oklahoma Department of Commerce)

“This groundbreaking is another example of Oklahoma leading the country in energy innovation,” said Evan Brown, Executive Director of Oklahoma Office of Economic Development, Growth, and Expansion (EDGE). “Stardust Power Inc. is investing $1.2 billion in Muskogee, Oklahoma, because they know we are the most business-friendly state in the country, and our history as an energy producing state creates a perfect environment for their business to thrive.”

The refinery will be developed in two phases. The first phase focuses on constructing a production line capable of producing up to 25,000 metric tons per annum. The second phase will add a second production line, bringing the total capacity to 50,000 metric tons per annum. Once fully operational, the refinery is projected to create hundreds of high-paying jobs.

