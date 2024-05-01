StandardAero Expands MRO Facility in Augusta, GA

The global provider of engine and airframe maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services to the aerospace industry will add 90 jobs with the facility expansion.

Early this week in Augusta, Georgia, StandardAero, a leading provider of maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, began work on a $33 million expansion of its operations there. The company’s expansion will create 90 new jobs in Richmond County, with roles in administration, management, and operations.

Governor Brian Kemp was on site for the StandardAero expansion announcement. “As a leader in both logistics and the aerospace industry, Georgia is proud to congratulate StandardAero on this expansion,” Gov. Kemp said. “Our state was ranked as a top five exporter of aerospace products in the U.S. in 2023, and looks forward to working with StandardAero and the rest of Georgia’s aerospace industry to maintain that success.”

Operating in Augusta since 1974, StandardAero currently supports more than 170 jobs in the area. Approximately 425 aircraft and 500 turbine aircraft engines undergo MRO service each year at the facility. The company operates in more than 50 major facilities worldwide.

Said Chris Bodine, Vice President and General Manager of StandardAero’s Augusta facility, “The current facility was built in the 1970s, when aircraft were a lot smaller. The new facility will allow us to support additional super mid-size to large cabin aircraft for airframe and avionics while also significantly expanding our engine shop to further support many of those aircraft.”

“We are very thankful to the Augusta Regional Airport, City of Augusta, and the State of Georgia for their generous outreach and support for building this new facility,” said Tony Brancato, President of StandardAero Business Aviation. “The expansion will allow us to work on larger Dassault Falcon, Gulfstream, and Bombardier aircraft and also meet the rapidly growing MRO needs of HTF7000 series engine operators.”

StandardAero will construct a new hangar and engine shop adjacent to the Augusta Regional Airport. The expansion will add 80,500 square feet to the company’s footprint there. Construction is expected to be complete in 2025.

“We are ecstatic about StandardAero’s expansion,” said Herbert L. Judon Jr., Executive Director of the Augusta Regional Airport. “This expansion is a key building block for future Airport growth. We are very fortunate to have partnerships, both private and public, that work closely together to bring this to fruition. The expansion will not only generate significant regional economic impact, but it will also provide support to our efforts to educate local youth and increase workforce development.”

Regional Project Manager Adela Kelley represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce team on this competitive project in partnership with the Augusta Economic Development Authority and Augusta Regional Airport.

“StandardAero is one of Georgia’s companies that is making a global impact,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Georgia exported $11.1 billion of aerospace products in 2023 alone. This includes products sent to Augusta for repair and maintenance before being shipped to international customers. We are excited that StandardAero will continue to be part of Georgia’s economic vitality, and congratulations to Augusta and Richmond County for creating an additional 90 new long-term jobs for Georgians.”

Check out all the latest news related to Georgia economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.