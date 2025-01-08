Contact Us

St. Cloud Window Invest $3.6M In Minnesota Expansion

The maker of commercial building products is adding nearly 20 jobs at its Sauk City location.

St. Cloud Window, manufacturer and engineer of custom aluminum windows, doors, curtain walls, and storefront systems for commercial buildings nationwide, continues to grow and invest in its home base of central Minnesota.

“We’re excited to continue building on the company’s proud legacy,” said Paul Harry, Owner and CEO of St. Cloud Window. The Minnesota-based company specializes in designing and producing a wide range of high-performance aluminum products for commercial buildings.

Given the company’s growing business opportunities, St. Cloud Window has invested $3.65 million in real estate expansions and capital equipment while creating 19 manufacturing jobs with benefits for the region.

Minnesota
St. Cloud Window is investing $3.6 million in Minnesota expansion, creating 19 jobs. (Photo: St. Cloud Window)

“Our products are engineered to meet rigorous acoustic standards and preserve historic aesthetics, ensuring exceptional noise control, durability, and long-term reliability to meet both current and future demands,” said Harry, who purchased the company in February 2024, leads a team of experienced entrepreneurs and executives with deep expertise in the construction and manufacturing sectors. St. Cloud Window will break ground and carry out the expansion in early 2025.

Expanding at home was always the top priority, so St. Cloud Window teamed up with The Brookshire Company – a Minnesota commercial real estate firm specializing in site selection – to work with the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) on securing a $325,000 financial incentives package that worked in conjunction with the enthusiastic support from the City of Sauk Rapids.

“A huge credit to DEED for their commitment to helping businesses grow in Minnesota and for seeing the tremendous value St. Cloud Window brings to the community. This is a major investment that’ll bring excellent jobs to the region and allow this iconic company to expand its positive reach for another 60-plus years,” said Justin Erickson, Vice President of Site Selection at The Brookshire Company.

