Spyrosoft Picks Pittsburgh For U.S. Headquarters

The Poland-based software development firm chose Pittsburgh to be near local robotics companies and have access to the Pittsburgh Robotics Network.

Spyrosoft will advance its international growth with the establishment of a U.S. headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Based in Wrocław, Poland, Spyrosoft is a provider of robotics solutions computer vision, robot mobility, communication, operation, intelligence and human-robot interactions. The leader in software engineering and implementation company has a diverse customer base of Fortune 500 companies, including Pittsburgh-based PPG Industries.

Recognizing the city’s leadership in robotics and autonomy, Spyrosoft chose North Shore Place II in greater downtown Pittsburgh to be close to the local robotics companies that are shaping the market and expanding one of the world’s top autonomy ecosystems. The robotics and autonomy industry is supported by the Pittsburgh Robotics Network, of which Spyrosoft has become a Silver Member.

“We believe that Pittsburgh is the best location to share our extensive robotics expertise. We look forward to collaborating with the tech and robotics community.” — Piotr Anioła, Co-Founder/CEO, Spyrosoft

“Pittsburgh is truly a city of innovation, and Spyrosoft is proud to add our U.S. headquarters to this ecosystem,” said Piotr Anioła, Co-Founder and CEO, Spyrosoft Synergy S.A. “We believe that Pittsburgh is the best location to share our extensive robotics expertise. We look forward to collaborating with the tech and robotics community, including local companies, to drive robotics innovation and develop groundbreaking projects. We are sure that this synergy will enable us to achieve great things together.”

Founded in 2016, Spyrosoft brings to the worldwide robotics and autonomy industry expertise that spans professional service robotics, automotive software engineering, Internet of Things development and product enhancement with AI capabilities. It serves a variety of industry verticals including inspection, construction, mining, automotive, healthcare and agriculture.

Spyrosoft operates on a global scale – employing more than 1,500 people in facilities in eight countries across four continents. It has been recognized as one of the “fastest growing technology companies in Europe” by the Financial Times for three consecutive years since 2021.

“Our expertise is in delivering holistic robotics solutions,” remarked Marieta Węglicka, Co-Founder and CTO, Spyrosoft Synergy S.A. “We know that demands combining various technological areas to achieve the desired business value. When we come together with our robotics and technology partners, we are shaping the future of this industry.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Spyrosoft to Pittsburgh. This investment underscores a culture – here in the region and across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania – that affirms we are open for business, domestic and international,” said Matt Smith, Chief Growth Officer at the Allegheny Conference on Community Development and its economic development affiliate, the Pittsburgh Regional Alliance.

“Spyrosoft’s presence adds to a growing number of foreign-owned firms – currently more than 400 – that have chosen to invest in the Pittsburgh region,” continued Smith. “With nonstop transatlantic air service, a competitive cost of doing business, innovation-driven industry clusters and supportive ecosystems, and a distinctive quality of place, Pittsburgh provides the ideal soft landing. We’re a mid-sized U.S. market that’s right-sized and accessible for global companies seeking a North American outpost.”

“Pittsburgh’s leadership in robotics and autonomy continues to attract global organizations such as Spyrosoft,” said Jenn Apicella, Interim Executive Director of the Pittsburgh Robotics Network. “By choosing Pittsburgh for its U.S. headquarters, Spyrosoft gains access to an extensive network of more than 140 robotics industry organizations along with talent and suppliers. The company’s presence here will accelerate the development of autonomy technology and contribute to the growth of our world-leading industry cluster.

“Spyrosoft’s decision to establish its U.S. headquarters in Pittsburgh is a testament to our reputation as a hub of innovation and connection,” Apicella added. “Our collaborative robotics community creates an environment where companies like Spyrosoft can thrive. We welcome Spyrosoft to our vibrant ecosystem and look forward to supporting their growth in our region.”