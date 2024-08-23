Sports Car Maker To Build Left Hand EVs in Virginia

RBW Sports & Classics, a manufacturer of hand-built electric classic sports cars, will invest $8 million to establish a manufacturing facility in Danville, Virginia. The new facility will produce the company’s first left-hand drive RBW EV Roadster and GT models for the U.S. market. The project will create 144 new jobs.

“Over seven years, RBW has established itself as a quality manufacturer of new, yet classic/vintage, electric cars and a designer of EV systems,” said Chief Executive Officer of RBW Sports & Classics Peter Swain. “Already selling in Europe, Asia, and even Bermuda, the new facility in Virginia supports RBW’s entry to the U.S. market. We are both excited and honoured to have been offered support from Virginia, and we look forward to making a positive, long-term contribution to the community.”

RBW Sports & Classics will invest $8M into manufacturing facility in Danville, VA, where they will produce a left hand car for the U.S. market. (Photo: RBW Sports & Classics)

“Entrepreneurial, innovative companies like RBW Sports & Classics are helping put Virginia on the map for cutting-edge industry and jobs,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “The talented workforce in the region is a perfect fit for RBW Sports & Classics’ plans. The company’s decision to invest in Virginia reflects the strength of our manufacturing sector, the skill of our workers, the quality of life in the Commonwealth, and the strength of our business climate.”

RBW Sports & Classics Limited was founded in 2017 with the mission of creating and selling the first classic electric sports car. It delivered its first cars in the United Kingdom and internationally in 2022 and opened its first factory in the United Kingdom in 2023 registered as a new EV car manufacturer. While the company currently manufactures electric Roadster and GT models, its patented EV architecture and systems can be installed under other body shells such as the Ford Mustang, Austin Healey, Jaguar E-Type, and many more.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Pittsylvania County, the City of Danville, the Danville-Pittsylvania County Regional Industrial Development Authority, and the Southern Virginia Regional Alliance to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Youngkin approved a $500,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Danville-Pittsylvania County with this project. Funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.



Desi Fresh Foods Opens Facility In Frederick County, VA

Desi Fresh Foods, a U.S. producer in South Asian yogurt, and lassi, a drinkable South Asian yogurt, will invest to open a new manufacturing facility to Frederick County. The new facility will create 56 new jobs and allow the company to significantly increase its current production while committing to source a significant amount of dairy ingredients from local Virginia farmers.

“After an exhaustive search, we are thrilled to be opening our new facility in Northern Virginia,” said CEO of Desi Fresh Foods Larry LaPorta. “This move will not only allow us to streamline operations and increase production, but give us access to quality, essential ingredients that will help foster the growth of Desi Fresh Foods in the future and set us up for long-term success.”

Desi Fresh Foods to open a new manufacturing facility in Frederick County, VA. (Photo: Desi Fresh Foods)

“Virginia’s status as the top state for business enables opportunities like this, where we can bring in a leading food manufacturer that will support more routes to market for our dairy farmers while also strengthening the local economy and workforce,” said Gov. Youngkin. “The Commonwealth is committed to business development and the growth of our largest private industry — agriculture. Desi Fresh Foods will be an asset to the community of Frederick County and its local dairies.”



Founded in 2000, Desi Fresh Foods is a New York-based manufacturer of Indian-style spoonable and drinkable yogurt products that are distributed nationwide to retailers and food service customers. The company is the leading producer of dahi and lassi in the United States.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership and the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services worked with the Frederick County Economic Development Authority to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Youngkin approved a $150,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund and a $150,000 grant from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund to assist Frederick County with this project.