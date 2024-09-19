Spiro Opens Manufacturing Center In Kenya

Spiro, an electric vehicle company launched in Kenya in 2023, has marked the official opening of its manufacturing center in the nation’s capital city of Nairobi. The new facility is set to produce thousands of electric bikes and batteries annually, marking a milestone in Spiro’s expansion across Africa. Since beginning operations at the site in July, Spiro has achieved the milestone of deploying its 1,000th bike in Kenya. As the factory ramps up to full capacity, the number of bikes deployed is expected to increase significantly. To date, the company has deployed more than 18,000 electric bikes across Africa.

In conjunction with the manufacturing center, Spiro is also launching the Spiro Academy. This initiative aims to upskill local talent, providing training in electric bike and battery manufacturing and assembly. The Academy reflects Spiro’s commitment to fostering youth employment and female empowerment within the community.

Commenting on the new development, Kaushik Burman, CEO of Spiro, said, “A core part of our mission is to support youth employment and empower women. This factory and the Spiro Academy are crucial steps towards achieving these goals, creating valuable opportunities for local individuals and contributing to the community’s growth.”

Kenya-based Spiro has opened an electric bike manufacturing facility in Nairobi, as well as creating an academy for training local talent. (Photo: Equitane Group)

Raymond Kitunga, Spiro’s Deputy, expressed his pride in the impact of the new initiatives, “We are incredibly proud of the positive influence our manufacturing centre and Academy have on the community. Spiro’s commitment to delivering social, economic, and environmental benefits through our EV production in Kenya is evident in the opportunities we are creating and the sustainable solutions we are providing.”

The move to sustainable transportation, such as Spiro’s electric motorbikes, is crucial given that greenhouse gas emissions from transportation in Africa are increasing by 7% annually. Air pollution, which is the second leading cause of death on the continent, contributes to heart disease, stroke, and lung cancer, resulting in approximately 1.1 million premature deaths each year. By switching to electric motorbikes, which do not emit exhaust fumes, the company aims to significantly reduce air pollution in urban areas.

Spiro’s model is centered around battery swapping technology, which provides riders with access to the company’s network of swapping stations, fast and slow chargers, and home charging solutions. The company’s State of Charge (SoC) technology is designed to enhance the riding experience, offering a seamless, efficient, and eco-friendly mode of transportation.