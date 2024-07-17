SpaceX And X Moving Headquarters To Texas

Elon Musk has announced both companies will be moving their corporate headquarters to the Lone Star State.

The corporate headquarters of rocket maker SpaceX and social media company X will be moving to Texas, announced the companies’ CEO Elon Musk. The billionaire shared his decision on X, on July 16. Currently based in Hawthorne, California, SpaceX employs approximately 13,000 though it’s not clear how many work in the headquarters location and how many will move to Texas.

Employees at the SpaceX headquarters location build the company’s workhorse Falcon 9 rocket, Dragon astronaut capsules and Starshield satellites.

Musk said SpaceX’s main office would move to an existing facility, known as Starbase, in Boca Chica, Texas. The company currently operates a site at this South Texas location on the U.S./Mexico border, where builds and launches its Starship rockets at Boca Chica Beach. The company also operates facilities in Bastrop, TX, where in 2023 it expanded in the city to operate a manufacturing facility for its Starlink hardware production.

Meanwhile, Musk indicated that X operations will also move its corporate headquarters to Texas, to be based in Austin.

In 2021, CEO Musk moved Tesla corporate headquarters to Austin, TX from Palo Alto. And, in May 2023 the electric vehicle company began construction on a lithium refinery in Corpus Christi, TX. That project, once complete, is expected to represent $1 billion of investment to the southwest part of the state.

