Southland Steel To Invest $25M Into Louisiana Facility, Creating 197 Jobs

Southland Steel Fabricators Inc. will invest $25 million to add 100,000 square feet of production space and acquire cutting-edge welding technology at its original facility in St. Helena Parish. The expansion will increase robotic welding capacity by 50% and double material processing capabilities as industrial mega-projects are increasing demand for fabricated steel in Louisiana.

The company expects to create 80 direct new jobs over the next three years with an average annual salary of $60,000 while retaining 340 current positions. Louisiana Economic Development (LED) estimates the project will result in 117 indirect new jobs for a total of 197 potential new jobs in the Capital Region.

“Southland Steel Fabricators is thrilled to kick off this next phase of growth at our original Greensburg facility,” Southland President and CEO Joey Lombardo said. “LED’s support is greatly appreciated as we continue to invest in the community we have been a part of since 1986. As a proud Louisiana company, the ability to continuously improve our existing operations reinforces our mission to be a positive force for employment and broader economic growth and development of Greensburg and the state at large.”

“Southland’s second expansion project announcement this year says a lot about this company’s commitment to our state, and about the ways manufacturing projects ripple through our economy,” LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois said. “We thank them for continuing to create economic opportunity in our rural communities by reinforcing Louisiana’s robust supply chains for essential consumer and industrial goods.”

Southland Steel Fabricators Inc. to invest $25 million into production facility in St. Helena Parish, LA, creating 197 total jobs. (Photo: Louisiana Economic Development)

Southland Steel has been family owned and operated in Louisiana for more than 35 years. The company has experienced rapid growth in recent years leading it to open a second fabrication facility in Amite in 2020. In July, the company’s subsidiary, Southland Industrial Coatings, announced it is establishing a new fireproofing facility in St. Landry Parish. Construction and installation of new equipment at the facility is expected to begin by mid-2025 and continue through 2026.

“We are thrilled Southland Steel Fabricators has chosen to expand its Greensburg facility, enhancing local manufacturing capacity and creating new opportunities for our workforce,” St. Helena Economic Development Executive Director Virginia Bell said. “Southland is a great asset to St. Helena Parish, and we look forward to seeing the company continue to expand in our region.”

To win the project in St. Helena Parish, LED offered Southland Steel a competitive incentives package including a $2.5 million reimbursable grant from the Economic Development Award Program for site development and equipment, subject to approval by the Louisiana Economic Development Corporation board. The company is expected to participate in the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption and Quality Jobs programs.

“We are excited about Southland Steel Fabricators’ expansion in Greensburg,” Baton Rouge Area Chamber President and CEO Lori Melancon said. “We celebrate this announcement alongside our partners in St. Helena Parish and offer our continued support to Southland Steel as they strengthen their footprint in our region.”