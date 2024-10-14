TICO Manufacturing And Vertiv Investing In South Carolina

TICO Manufacturing, a division of Terminal Investment Corporation, will invest an additional $1.6 million and adding 38 jobs at the Cypress Ridge Industrial Park, located in Ridgeland, South Carolina. The company’s expansion is focused on a remanufacturing and repair operation that will include converting TICO terminal diesel trucks to electric. The project will occur over the next 18 months.

“TICO is pleased to announce our expansion in Ridgeland with the acquisition of an existing facility to be upfitted and modernized at Cypress Ridge Industrial Park,” said Jim Grooms, Division President of TICO Manufacturing. “We would like to thank the town of Ridgeland, Jasper County, and SouthernCarolina Alliance for their support of our company’s growth in Jasper County.”

TICO Manufacturing will invest $1.6 million into its Jasper County, South Carolina facility, adding 38 jobs. (Photo: TICO Manufacturing)

“TICO is a major employer, a leader in their field and an asset to Jasper County,” said Jasper County Council Chairman Marty Sauls, who also serves as Chairman of SouthernCarolina Alliance. “TICO has been manufacturing the finest terminal tractors, providing good jobs and opportunities in our community, and we can’t thank them enough for their continued investment in our people. We are proud to have this renowned manufacturer growing in our region, and we look forward to working with them for years to come.”

According to Mayor Joey Malphrus of Ridgeland, “TICO not only makes the best terminal trucks used at ports all over North America, they have been making the electric ‘EV’ trucks right here in Ridgeland. Every job created by TICO represents an opportunity for a better quality of life here in our community, and the new line to convert diesel trucks to EV will create even more jobs here. It’s a pleasure to see the company growing in our town.”

Vertiv To Open New Facility In Pelzer, SC, Creating 300 Jobs

Vertiv, a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, will expand its North American manufacturing operations with a new facility in Pelzer, South Carolina. This facility in the northern region of the state will house 215,000 square feet of manufacturing space and is projected to create up to 300 additional skilled jobs.

The Vertiv Pelzer facility will produce a variety of infrastructure solutions, including integrated modular solutions, modular power systems, and other integrated systems leveraging the company’s portfolio of power, cooling, and IT infrastructure technologies for data centers.

“Our global infrastructure solutions business is strong and growing, as the demand for AI accelerates and our customers see the value of an integrated approach to support faster compute deployment,” said Vertiv CEO Giordano (Gio) Albertazzi. “Increasing manufacturing capacity is critical to meeting the needs of our customers, and the Vertiv Pelzer operations are central to that mission for our Americas and global operations.”