Schneider Electric plans $23.8 million investment in two South Carolina manufacturing operations. Plus, ElringKlinger picks Pickens County for its first operation in the Palmetto State.

Electrification of the U.S. industry will grow from 30 percent to 45 percent by 2030, a 50 percent increase, according to a new report from Schneider Electric. In tandem with these trends, the company plans to upgrade, modernize, and maintain its South Carolina manufacturing plants in Seneca and Columbia. Schneider Electric will also electrify Seneca’s HVAC system to enhance its efficiency and reduce costs advancing its own sustainability and decarbonization targets.

The report, compiled by the company’s Sustainability Research Institute, also recognizes the potential for a corresponding 25 percent reduction in fossil fuel demand over the same period. It provides detailed analysis by sector, projecting that 16 of 21 sectors will reach 60% electrification by 2030. Further, it projects that U.S. industry as a whole will reach 64% electrification by 2040 with a corresponding 50 percent reduction in fossil fuel use.

Altogether, Schneider Electric will invest $23.8 million into its South Carolina manufacturing operations. The company expects to create 280 new production jobs, including 130 jobs in its Seneca facility and 150 jobs in its Columbia facility adding to the more than 1,200 workers it currently employs in the state.

Schneider Electric’s expanded workforce will manufacture custom power distribution products that are integral to electrification and energy efficiency, bolstering support for critical infrastructure, industries — particularly healthcare and wastewater treatment — and the escalating demand for data center solutions across the U.S.

“This new research demonstrates why electrification is the most promising and practical means of decarbonizing industry quickly,” said Schneider Electric President of North America Operations Aamir Paul, speaking at the SelectUSA Investment Summit. “We anticipate significant acceleration across all sectors, even hard-to-abate industry, to reach decarbonization targets and maintain economic competitiveness. As we move more towards this electrified and digitized world, we’re spearheading this transformation through our own investments in a robust domestic supply chain, including in the state of South Carolina to bolster our manufacturing efforts for customers.”

“Schneider Electric’s further investment in South Carolina is a testament to our strong business climate and skilled manufacturing workforce, and we look forward to the economic opportunities this expansion will create for residents in Oconee and Richland Counties,” commented Governor Henry McMaster.

In March, Schneider Electric announced plans to invest $140 million into its U.S. manufacturing operations and create about 750 new manufacturing jobs across the country in 2024. The company’s South Carolina investments, which are accounted for in the 2024 financial and jobs totals, follow its recent manufacturing expansion announcements in Tennessee and Texas. Since 2020, Schneider Electric has invested more than $440 million across its American manufacturing network, which includes more than 22 facilities across 14 states.

ElringKlinger Group Picks Pickens County For $40.3M Investment

ElringKlinger Group, a Germany-based automotive supplier, has selected Pickens County to establish its first South Carolina operation. The $40.3 million investment will create 115 new jobs.

ElringKlinger is focused on two growth markets: the electrification of mobility and the advancement of the hydrogen economy. The company operates 44 manufacturing sites around the globe. At its new 226,000-square-foot facility in Easley, ElringKlinger will manufacture electric battery cell contacting systems. Cell contacting systems are crucial components of a battery system that connect the individual cells and make the energy available to the drive system. The new operation will become the company’s main U.S. hub for developing and manufacturing battery products. Operations are expected to be online in mid-2025.

“The new site in Pickens County is the next step for ElringKlinger in the implementation of its SHAPE30 transformation strategy,” said ElringKlinger Group CEO Thomas Jessulat. “The American market generally offers great potential for battery technology applications. When it comes to unlocking this potential, the U.S. state of South Carolina is an optimal starting point for establishing the Group’s Battery Center Americas.”

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project. The council also awarded a $750,000 Set-Aside grant to Pickens County to assist with the costs of site preparation, building construction and road improvements.

“ElringKlinger’s decision to establish its first South Carolina operation is further proof that the automotive industry continues to drive our state’s economy forward,” said Gov. McMaster. “The company’s new facility in Pickens County, along with the 115 new jobs it creates, will greatly benefit our state and citizens for years to come.”

“We are pleased that ElringKlinger has chosen Pickens County for its manufacturing and development hub in the United States,” commented Upstate SC Alliance President and CEO John H. Lummus. “The company is a worldwide leader in automotive e-mobility technologies, and they are another great example of a high-tech international company choosing the Upstate because of our talented workforce, excellent manufacturing climate and proximity to markets. We look forward to them growing in our region.”