South Carolina Brings In Millions

Tin Thanh Group Americas will invest $68 million to establish its first United States operations which will be in Allendale County, South Carolina. The company’s investment will create 1,031 new jobs.

Located in Fairfax, Tin Thanh Group Americas will build a new facility in Allendale County. Tin Thanh Group Americas’ South Carolina location will allow the company to manufacture and retread large commercial vehicle tires, as well as operate its commercial tire leasing program.

“Tin Thanh Group Americas is excited to make South Carolina home for its first location outside Vietnam and is proud to be South Carolina’s first Vietnamese company. With the assistance of the Department of Commerce, the Southern Carolina Alliance, and the officials at Allendale County, and the assistance of readySC, the decision was clear compared with the other locations that sought our project in the Southeast. Tin Thanh Group Americas looks forward to a long-lasting, fruitful, and cooperative relationship with all of South Carolina,” said Tin Thanh Group Americas Chief Executive Officer Tran Dinh Quyen.

Supplying energy from reusable sources, Tin Thanh Group Americas will provide operations in recycled energy, closed industry-agriculture, recycled waste, and tire leasing while serving the environment, energy, high-tech agriculture, and technology markets. With a focus on sustainability, the company is committed to implementing sustainable practices to lower the carbon-emission level and provide a cleaner environment.

Operations are expected to be online by September 2024.

“This announcement once again shows the world has taken notice of the many benefits of doing business in South Carolina. This major $68 million investment and 1,031 new jobs will be transformative for Allendale. We proudly welcome our first Vietnamese company, Tin Thanh Group Americas, to the state and look forward to creating a long-standing partnership,” said Gov. Henry McMaster.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to this project. The council also awarded a $1 million Rural Infrastructure Fund (RIF) grant to Allendale County to assist with the costs of site preparation and infrastructure improvements.

Mattress Warehouse Building Distribution Center In Lexington County

Mattress Warehouse will establish a new distribution center in Lexington County to create 108 new jobs.

Mattress Warehouse is an American retailer that sells mattresses across the nation. For more than 30 years, Mattress Warehouse has sold quality sleep products at an affordable price, providing a positive sleep experience to its customers. Mattress Warehouse offers a large selection of quality name-brand bedding including Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Serta, Beautyrest, Purple, Casper, and more.

“Mattress Warehouse is very excited to be part of Lexington County as we continue to grow into South Carolina. This is an important part of our growth strategy and we look forward to serving the communities in South Carolina through the addition of employment opportunities as well as improving the lives of our guests through quality sleep,” said Mattress Warehouse President and Chief Executive Officer Bill Papettas.

In addition to mattresses, the company sells pillows, adjustable bases, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, platform beds, and other sleep accessories. Mattress Warehouse also utilizes technology to improve the customer shopping experience such as the use of the patented diagnostic system, bedMATCH, which recommends the mattresses best suited for each individual’s support needs.

With current retail operations in the state, Mattress Warehouse’s Lexington County facility will serve as the company’s first distribution center in South Carolina. Located at 803 Industrial Park in West Columbia, the new facility will support existing and future retail locations in the region.

Operations are expected to be online by early 2024.

“Congratulations to Mattress Warehouse for establishing a new distribution center in Lexington County. The 108 new jobs will make a big difference in the Lexington County community and South Carolina,” said Gov. McMaster.

Hounen Solar Establishing Operations In Orangeburg County

Hounen Solar will invest $33 million to establish its first United States manufacturing operations in Orangeburg County. The company’s investment will create 200 new jobs.

Headquartered in Chino, CA, Hounen manufactures solar photovoltaic (PV) panels worldwide, serving the clean energy market. In addition to solar panels, the company creates other electrical products. With a commitment to sustainability, Hounen uses innovative power sources to create clean energy including sustainable systems, turbine energy, and renewable energy.

“We are excited to announce our first manufacturing operations in the United States. Our new solar panel assembly plant will allow us to produce one GW crystalline silicon PV panels for markets in the U.S. We are grateful for the help and support of the South Carolina team and look forward to providing more economic opportunities in the state,” said Hounen Solar Chief Executive Officer Jufang Lv.

Located in Orangeburg, Hounen’s plans include leasing a 200,720-square-foot plant, marking the company’s first manufacturing operations in the U.S. and first South Carolina location. The Orangeburg County facility will allow the company to develop, manufacture and sell one gigawatt (GW) crystalline silicon PV panels in the U.S.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to this project. The council also awarded a $500,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund (RIF) grant to Orangeburg County to assist with the costs of building improvements.

“As interest in alternative energy resources by businesses, communities and individuals grows, so too does the need for the means to access those resources. Investments like today’s from Hounen Solar create more than just a product for increasing solar demands – it also creates well-paying and stable job opportunities for workers. We welcome Hounen Solar to Orangeburg County, and congratulate the company and our county partners on a bright future,” said Central SC Alliance Chairman Matthew Shaffer.