Solesis To Open First Manufacturing Site In Costa Rica

Solesis will begin operations in the spring of 2025 in the Greenpark Free Trade Zone, the first environmentally sustainable industrial park and Free Trade Zone in Latin America.

Solesis, a manufacturer of textile- and polymer-based healthcare solutions for the medical device and biopharmaceutical industries, plans to build a new manufacturing site in Costa Rica. It will be the company’s first site dedicated to producing implantable textile components, polymer-based devices and components, and single-use technologies.

Solesis subsidiaries include Secant Group, Polyzen, Charter Medical and SanaVita Medical. Based in Telford, PA, Solesis employs more than 450 people across five production facilities located in Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

“Expanding into Costa Rica will significantly increase our global capacity, enabling us to rapidly expand and optimize our resources to provide our customers with comprehensive business continuity avenues that mitigate supply chain risks,” said Jeff Robertson, Chief Operating Officer of Solesis. “Costa Rica is a global medical device hub and a prime location for expanding the production of our critical healthcare solutions. In fact, many of our customers already have established manufacturing operations in this region and we look forward to continued collaboration with them.”

The world-class facility is scheduled to begin operations in the spring of 2025 in the Greenpark Free Trade Zone, the first industrial park and Free Trade Zone in Latin America that is environmentally sustainable. The new site will encompass cleanrooms to produce high-quality healthcare solutions that are critical to customers, and ultimately to the patients they serve.

“This expansion is a significant milestone for Solesis and we are looking forward to being part of the San Jose community,” said Lindsay Walker, Vice President of Human Resources of Solesis. “We are excited to work with the strong talent pool that lives in Costa Rica and plan to announce which roles we will be recruiting for in the latter half of 2024.”

Manuel Tovar, Minister of Foreign Trade in Costa Rica, commented, “We extend a warm welcome to Solesis as a significant contributor to the rapidly expanding medical devices industry in our country. Our leadership, talent pool, extensive experience, and sterling reputation in the precision and medical equipment sector (constituting 42% of the country’s exports in 2023) have inspired confidence, leading companies such as Solesis to choose Costa Rica as the location for establishing their facility.”