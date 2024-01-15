Solenis Plans $193M Expansion in Suffolk, VA

Solenis plans to build an 80,000-square-foot production facility, packaging facility, and tank farm. The project is expected to create 34 jobs.

A global specialty chemicals producer will invest $193 million to expand operations in Suffolk, Virginia.

Solenis plans to build an 80,000-square-foot production facility, packaging facility, and tank farm, in addition to a new rail spur for polyvinylamine (PVAm) polymer product production, according to the Virginia Economic Development Partnership. The project is expected to create 34 jobs.

“This expansion reinforces that the Commonwealth offers the premier location, talent, and infrastructure that global manufacturers like Solenis require to meet customer demand and reach new markets,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Solenis has a 40-year history in Suffolk, and its investment shows that manufacturing is thriving in Virginia.

“Hampton Roads has the skilled workforce, business climate, and logistics advantages, including our world-class port, to enable Solenis to add significant capacity to supply the international paper manufacturing market,” Youngkin said.

Clean energy powers U.S. East Coast port

All Port of Virginia terminals are now being powered by with electricity from clean resources — eight years ahead of schedule.

“Virginia is the first major U.S. East Coast port to power its entire operation using 100% clean electricity,” said Stephen A. Edwards, CEO and Executive Director of the Virginia Port Authority (VPA). “In doing so, the port is building upon its reputation as America’s Most Modern Gateway.”

Clean electricity will reduce the port’s carbon emissions by 45% per container, according to the VPA.

“The Port of Virginia has long been a leader in innovation and growth,” said Glenn Davis, Director of the Virginia Department of Energy. “It has continued that leadership into the energy sector by powering its entire port operation with 100% clean energy.”

The move to clean electricity is a result of a Power Purchase Agreement with Dominion Energy and a rider with Rappahannock Electric Cooperative.

VPA, which operates 116 electric stacking cranes, four electric rail cranes, and 27 electric ship-to-shore cranes, has a goal of becoming carbon-neutral by 2040.