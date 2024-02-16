SOLARCYCLE will invest an estimated $344 million to establish a solar glass manufacturing facility in Polk County, Georgia. The Cedartown facility will be the first of its kind in the U.S. to use recycled materials from retired solar panels to make new solar glass. The advanced technology-based solar recycling company will create more than 600 jobs with the project.

“There is no question that solar panel manufacturing is booming in the State of Georgia. We are thrilled to join the team and build our recycled solar glass plant in Cedartown, which will bring hundreds of good-paying jobs to Georgia and help the industry in its goals to build fully American-made clean energy solutions,” said Suvi Sharma, CEO and Co-Founder of SOLARCYCLE. “We look forward to continued collaboration with the State of Georgia and the City of Cedartown.”

SOLARCYCLE currently operates two solar panel recycling facilities in the U.S. The company’s advanced recycling technology allows it to extract up to 95% of the value from used solar panels. SOLARCYCLE’s new facility in Georgia will position the company as one of the first manufacturers of specialized glass for crystalline-silicon (c-Si) photovoltaics in the U.S., with the capacity to make five to six gigawatts worth of solar glass every year. The glass will be sold directly back to the domestic solar manufacturers and fill a critical gap in the country’s supply chain to build more solar panels in America.

“SOLARCYCLE’s first-of-its-kind facility is a transformational investment for the Polk County community and will help drive its economy for years to come,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “In Georgia, our strong energy mix is one of the key reasons our state has attracted generational investments in recent years. We will keep working to secure our power supply through exciting projects like this one.”

SOLARCYCLE will build the new manufacturing facility at Cedartown North Business Park, a Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development (GRAD) certified site. The plant, which will be the first of SOLARCYCLE’s facilities to manufacture glass in addition to recycling solar panels, is scheduled to begin construction in 2024 and will be operational in 2026.

The Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce team worked with the Development Authority of Polk County, Cedartown Development Authority, Georgia Power, the Georgia Center of Innovation, and Georgia Quick Start to attract the project.

“SOLARCYCLE provides a critical piece to the integrated solar supply chain we are building in Georgia, and we could not be happier that they approached our Georgia Center of Innovation team at a trade show,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “What sets Georgia apart from its competitors is our business-friendly environment, collaborative approach to economic development, and decades of forward-thinking state leadership. The Georgia Center of Innovation reflects these qualities in its work to connect Georgia businesses with the resources and partners to overcome challenges, and in bringing together the right partners to build new industries, including clean tech.”

Second Automotive Supplier Chooses Candler County

Doowon Climate Control America, Inc., a South Korea-based auto parts manufacturer and supplier, will invest more than $30 million in a new manufacturing facility in Metter, GA. The project will create 200 new jobs in Candler County. This marks the second automotive supplier announced in Candler County in less than six months.

“Georgia’s growth as a national leader in auto manufacturing continues to pay dividends for communities in all four corners of Georgia,” said Gov. Kemp. “In fiscal year 2023, alone, 82 percent of new jobs created and more than $20 billion of investments went to communities outside the metro Atlanta area. The City of Metter and Candler County are key beneficiaries of that success, and we are excited for Doowon Climate Control America, Inc. to join this community.”

