SOLARCYCLE will invest an estimated $344 million to establish a solar glass manufacturing facility in Polk County, Georgia. The Cedartown facility will be the first of its kind in the U.S. to use recycled materials from retired solar panels to make new solar glass. The advanced technology-based solar recycling company will create more than 600 jobs with the project.
“There is no question that solar panel manufacturing is booming in the State of Georgia. We are thrilled to join the team and build our recycled solar glass plant in Cedartown, which will bring hundreds of good-paying jobs to Georgia and help the industry in its goals to build fully American-made clean energy solutions,” said Suvi Sharma, CEO and Co-Founder of SOLARCYCLE. “We look forward to continued collaboration with the State of Georgia and the City of Cedartown.”
SOLARCYCLE currently operates two solar panel recycling facilities in the U.S. The company’s advanced recycling technology allows it to extract up to 95% of the value from used solar panels. SOLARCYCLE’s new facility in Georgia will position the company as one of the first manufacturers of specialized glass for crystalline-silicon (c-Si) photovoltaics in the U.S., with the capacity to make five to six gigawatts worth of solar glass every year. The glass will be sold directly back to the domestic solar manufacturers and fill a critical gap in the country’s supply chain to build more solar panels in America.
“SOLARCYCLE’s first-of-its-kind facility is a transformational investment for the Polk County community and will help drive its economy for years to come,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “In Georgia, our strong energy mix is one of the key reasons our state has attracted generational investments in recent years. We will keep working to secure our power supply through exciting projects like this one.”
SOLARCYCLE will build the new manufacturing facility at Cedartown North Business Park, a Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development (GRAD) certified site. The plant, which will be the first of SOLARCYCLE’s facilities to manufacture glass in addition to recycling solar panels, is scheduled to begin construction in 2024 and will be operational in 2026.
The Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce team worked with the Development Authority of Polk County, Cedartown Development Authority, Georgia Power, the Georgia Center of Innovation, and Georgia Quick Start to attract the project.
“SOLARCYCLE provides a critical piece to the integrated solar supply chain we are building in Georgia, and we could not be happier that they approached our Georgia Center of Innovation team at a trade show,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “What sets Georgia apart from its competitors is our business-friendly environment, collaborative approach to economic development, and decades of forward-thinking state leadership. The Georgia Center of Innovation reflects these qualities in its work to connect Georgia businesses with the resources and partners to overcome challenges, and in bringing together the right partners to build new industries, including clean tech.”
Second Automotive Supplier Chooses Candler County
Doowon Climate Control America, Inc., a South Korea-based auto parts manufacturer and supplier, will invest more than $30 million in a new manufacturing facility in Metter, GA. The project will create 200 new jobs in Candler County. This marks the second automotive supplier announced in Candler County in less than six months.
“Georgia’s growth as a national leader in auto manufacturing continues to pay dividends for communities in all four corners of Georgia,” said Gov. Kemp. “In fiscal year 2023, alone, 82 percent of new jobs created and more than $20 billion of investments went to communities outside the metro Atlanta area. The City of Metter and Candler County are key beneficiaries of that success, and we are excited for Doowon Climate Control America, Inc. to join this community.”
Continue reading below…
Georgia Breaks Export Records For Third Straight Year
Georgia surpassed $49.7 billion in exports in 2023, eclipsing the record-setting $47 billion in 2022, according to a GDEcD report. The state currently ranks seventh in the U.S. for dollar value of trade, facilitating more than $186 billion in total trade to 222 unique countries and territories, and 12th in the country for dollar value of exports.
“For the third year in a row, Georgia has broken every record when it comes to exports, bringing billions of dollars to communities all across the state,” said Gov. Kemp. “With an estimated 87 percent of those exports coming from small businesses, these numbers are further evidence of just how Georgia means opportunity for all. International trade touches every county in the state, supporting jobs in logistics, manufacturing, agriculture, and more. You can truly make anything here and reach markets all over the world.”
Top exports for 2023 included civilian aircraft products, motor vehicles, turbojets and turbines, poultry, and chemical woodpulp products. Canada, Mexico, China, Germany, and Singapore were the top destinations for Georgia exports.
In 2023, the state’s top five bilateral trading partners were Mexico, South Korea, Canada, China and Germany, with notable year-over-year growth in total trade between Georgia and South Korea.
“Once again, Georgia punches above our weight in exports as a result of the hard work and dedication of Georgia-based businesses,” said Lizann Grupalo, GDEcD Deputy Commissioner of International Trade. “Trade builds a more resilient economy, allowing businesses to shift their strategies as market opportunities evolve, and has a ripple effect in terms of job creation, with an estimated one in nine jobs in Georgia tied to the logistics industry. We are proud of what Georgia businesses accomplished in 2023, and we look forward to continuing to support opportunities for Georgians in every corner of the state this year.”
Georgia is home to the busiest and most efficient airport in the world, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport; the fastest growing and third-busiest container gateway in the U.S. at the Port of Savannah; and one of the nation’s busiest gateways for Roll-on/Roll-off cargo at the Port of Brunswick. In addition, Georgia offers a robust rail and highway infrastructure, with more rail miles than any other state in the Southeast at 5,000 miles of rail and 20,000 miles of federal and state highways.
Georgia Ports reported a record year for autos in calendar year 2023. The Port of Brunswick handled a record 775,565 units of autos and machinery, an increase of 15.6 percent over the previous year.
Doowon Group specializes in designing and manufacturing automotive climate control systems. The company will be a key supplier for Kia Motors Manufacturing Georgia (Kia Georgia) and Hyundai Motor Group.
“Doowon Climate Control America, Inc. is making significant investments to establish itself as Doowon Group’s inaugural automotive air conditioning system production facility in the United States,” said Ki Chun Sung, CEO of Doowon Climate Control America, Inc. “The company is optimistic that its technological expertise and industry experience will play a vital role in the growth of the local community. Our sincere appreciation extends to the State of Georgia and Candler County for their steadfast support throughout the process, and we look forward to ongoing support and collaboration.”
Georgia Quick Start Breaks Ground On Hyundai Training FacilityGeorgia Quick Start broke ground last week on the Hyundai Mobility Training Center of Georgia, located in Bryan County. Read more…
Doowon Climate Control America’s new manufacturing facility will be located in the Metter-Candler County I-16 Industrial Park, a GRAD certified site. The facility will primarily produce climate control systems for use in traditional and electric vehicles. Operations are projected to begin in 2026.
“There is an old saying that lightning does not strike twice in the same place. Well, it now has struck three times in the industrial growth of Candler County,” said Glyn Thrift, Chairman of the Candler County Board of Commissioners. “We are so pleased that Doowon Climate Control America, Inc. chose to invest in Metter. It is wonderful to see these global companies appreciate the value of our people, our community, and our role in state and worldwide industrial development.”
GDEcD worked with the Candler County Industrial Authority, Georgia Power, Georgia Ports Authority, and Georgia Quick Start to attract the project.