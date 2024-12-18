SkyWater Technology received $19 million from the State of Minnesota to expand its semiconductor manufacturing facility in Bloomington, which is expected to create approximately 70 new jobs. The total project cost is $127 million.

“We are pleased to receive this Minnesota Forward Fund award to expand our nation’s onshore capacity right here in Minnesota, and we’re proud of our role in helping to strengthen the U.S. supply chain for microelectronics,” said SkyWater CEO Thomas Sonderman. “As America’s Trusted Foundry, through our business model and expanding capabilities, we are creating a national asset for technology development, which is in a critical state domestically. We have been working to meet the specific needs of the Defense Industrial Base and commercial companies developing technologies of the future.”

“Minnesota remains an established leader in manufacturing innovation, an accomplishment made possible through investments in high-tech business expansion, education, and workforce training,” said Governor Tim Walz. “Our consistent support of companies like SkyWater encourages the establishment and growth of high-tech companies that keep Minnesota on the cutting edge of the semiconductor industry. We’re grateful to the U.S. Commerce Department for its commitment to Minnesota’s future and its partnership with our state.”

Skywater Technology will invest $127 million in Bloomington, MN, facility, creating 70 jobs. (Photo: LinkedIn/Skywater Technology)

Minnesota’s $19 million investment comes from the Minnesota Forward Fund, a Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) program Governor Walz signed into law last year to invest $400 million in business growth in Minnesota. It also provides matching funds for companies seeking federal resources like CHIPS Act funding. This is the Minnesota Forward Fund’s third award.

“Minnesota’s semiconductor sector is strong and growing, making our state an important hub for domestic manufacturing of this important resource,” said DEED Commissioner Matt Varilek. “We are proud to partner with SkyWater Technology, the U.S. Commerce Department, and the City of Bloomington to keep Minnesota’s momentum going.”

SkyWater’s anticipated federal funding is the second in Minnesota from the 2022 U.S. CHIPS and Science Act, a $53 billion initiative by President Biden to grow U.S. semiconductor manufacturing, research and development, and workforce.

Part of SkyWater’s multi-year capital investment plan, this incremental funding would accelerate modernization and equipment upgrades to enhance production for customers in aerospace and defense as well as biomedical, industrial, thermal imaging, and quantum computing markets. The company’s investment would increase its U.S.-based semiconductor technology development and production capacity by 30% and create approximately 70 new jobs to support the workforce in Bloomington.