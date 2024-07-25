SINC Thermal Expanding In Missouri With $4M Investment

The industrial furnace and oven manufacturer will relocate administrative and manufacturing operations to a new facility in O’Fallon in the Greater St. Louis region

SINC Thermal, a leading manufacturer of industrial melting furnaces and ovens, has announced that it will expand in O’Fallon, Missouri, investing $4 million and creating 25 new jobs. The company’s expansion includes the relocation of its sales, administrative, and manufacturing operations to a new facility.

“We’ve seen explosive growth over the past few years, which initiated an extensive search for a new location,” said Joe Slattery, President and COO of SINC Thermal. “Our new, consolidated facility in O’Fallon will allow us to successfully address the current needs of our customers and position us for future growth. We looked at several locations in the Greater St. Louis region and it was very clear from the start that Mayor Bill Hennessey and the Select O’Fallon Team were serious about getting businesses like ours into their community, and making sure we had what we needed to hit the ground running.”

“Our state continues to stand out as a prime location for leading manufacturers to invest, grow, and create jobs,” said Governor Mike Parson. “It’s exciting to see yet another Missouri-made business like SINC Thermal thriving in the St. Louis region. We look forward to the company’s continued success in O’Fallon as it expands and strengthens the area’s vibrant manufacturing sector.”

SINC Thermal previously housed its operations in two Missouri counties, but significant recent growth led to a need for a consolidated facility. The company’s new O’Fallon location, spanning 15,000 square feet, will allow for continued growth and enhanced efficiency.

“DED is proud to support SINC Thermal’s exciting expansion in the St. Louis region,” said Michelle Hataway, Director of the Missouri Department of Economic Development. “Much like this success story in O’Fallon, communities all across the state are experiencing growth thanks to the collaborative efforts of our partners who are working hard to help create new opportunities for Missourians to prosper.”

For this expansion, SINC Thermal will benefit from the Missouri Works program, a tool that helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation.

“We are thrilled that SINC Thermal has joined O’Fallon’s vast number of advanced manufacturers, and proud of the Select O’Fallon team’s work in making it happen,” said O’Fallon Mayor Bill Hennessy. “I also wish to thank our county, regional, and state partners for their support of SINC Thermal and help in reaffirming O’Fallon as a place where businesses can succeed.”

“SINC Thermal recognizes the incredible value of the St. Louis metro,” said Maggie Kost, Chief Business Attraction Officer of Greater St. Louis, Inc. “The company is a vital part of our growing manufacturing sector, thriving because of our position at the center of our country, our vibrant workforce, and our multimodal infrastructure. We congratulate the company on their expansion and future growth trajectory.”

“It was a pleasure to work with SINC Thermal over the past year during the selection process for its new, expanded manufacturing location,” said Scott J. Drachnik, President and CEO of Economic Development Council of St. Charles Council. “We look forward to watching this rapidly growing company thrive in St. Charles County’s dynamic manufacturing ecosystem.”