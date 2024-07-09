Simmons Equipment Company To Invest $8.5M Into Russell County, VA Expansion

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that Simmons Equipment Company, a specialty mining equipment manufacturer, will invest $8.5 million to expand manufacturing operations into Russell County to meet increasing international demand for its soft rock machinery. The company will maintain its existing facilities and employees in Tazewell County. The company’s expansion in Virginia will create 75 new jobs.

“We thank Simmons Equipment Company for their continued commitment to Southwest Virginia and the Commonwealth,” said Gov. Youngkin. “This expansion demonstrates that manufacturing growth continues to accelerate, and Virginia offers the strategic location to meet growing demand from international customers.”

“We are thrilled to be expanding our operations into Russell County,” said Simmons Equipment Company President/CEO Matt Simmons. “Our business has been growing into new markets worldwide, and this additional manufacturing capacity will allow us to aggressively pursue those opportunities. After an extensive search, we are excited to continue our growth here in Southwest Virginia. We were highly impressed with the efforts of the Russell County Industrial Development Authority, the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority, and the Commonwealth of Virginia to support us in this exciting endeavor. We look forward to being part of the growing business community in Russell County.”

“Russell County Industrial Development Authority is pleased that Simmons Equipment Company chose Russell County to expand their growing business,” said Russell County Industrial Development Authority Executive Director Ernest McFaddin. “It has been a pleasure to work with this company as they have made Russell County home. They have a clear vision of integrating their company into the community and economic landscape of Russell County. We are looking forward to our work with them as they continue to grow and expand their operations.”

“On behalf of the Virginia Coalfield Economic Authority (VCEDA), we would like to congratulate Simmons Equipment Company on this wonderful expansion project,” said Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority Executive Director Jonathan Belcher. “VCEDA has been pleased to assist Simmons to grow and expand in the past, and on the current project, VCEDA has approved a $187,500 workforce development and training grant to the company as well as a $500,000 loan to the Industrial Development Authority of Russell County for facility improvements. It is always exciting to see great existing companies like Simmons grow and add jobs in the region and that is one of our primary targets for enhancing the regional economy.”

Founded in Tazewell County in 2005, Simmons Equipment Company is a soft rock mining equipment manufacturer of a wide range of equipment for the soft rock mining sector, including battery and diesel-powered scoops, haulers, and longwall support vehicles. The expansion will also allow for further product line expansion.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Russell County and the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Youngkin approved a $270,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Russell County with this project. The company is also eligible to receive state benefits from the Major Business Facility Job Tax Credit for new, full-time jobs created.

Support for Simmons Equipment Company’s job creation will be provided through the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program, a workforce initiative created by VEDP in collaboration with higher education partners. The program accelerates new facility start-ups through the direct delivery of recruitment and training services.