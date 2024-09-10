Siemens Mobility To Build High-Speed Trains In Upstate New York

Brightline West and Siemens Mobility joined on September 9 to announce that Horseheads, New York will be the location of the first high-speed rail production facility in North America. With production expected to begin in 2026, the facility will make America’s first high-speed trains — the American Pioneer 220 — which will operate on Brightline West’s Las Vegas to Southern California line. Horseheads is located in the Southern Tier region of New York state.

Speaking at the announcement, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said, “Upstate New York is unmatched in rail car manufacturing capabilities, with a deep proud history pioneering the rail industry and a community that is excited to get to work building America’s future. Siemens Mobility is an excellent addition to the outstanding manufactures already in this region, and I am thrilled they heeded my call to come to New York and will join the rail car manufacturing ecosystem right here in the Southern Tier. All eyes are on this major step in the modernization of America’s infrastructure and the Southern Tier will be at the forefront! Thanks to the trainsets that will be made right here in Chemung County. It’s full steam ahead for America’s high-speed rail future, with every stop powered by union workers here in Upstate NY.”

Rendering of the American Pioneer 220 (Image: Siemens Mobility)

“Bringing high-speed rail to America is no longer a dream, but a reality. With Leader Schumer, the Biden Administration, and Brightline’s leadership we will transform the way Americans travel,” said Marc Buncher, CEO Siemens Mobility North America. “Continuing our more than four-decade legacy of building trains in America, the American Pioneer 220s will be American-Made in New York by a team of more than 300 skilled team members.”

“We’ve said from the start that Brightline West will plant the flag for high-speed rail in America and will lay the foundation for a new industry with unimaginable economic benefits. Today’s announcement that jobs are being created thousands of miles away from the rail line is just the starting point,” said Michael Reininger CEO of Brightline. “For the first time ever in the U.S., we will be manufacturing trains that will compete with the best in the world. Reaching speeds of over 200 mph, these trains will be marked by the latest innovations designed for the modern traveler and establishing a new benchmark in transportation.”

“Through a $4 million grant from our FAST NY program, the Chemung County IDA is able to help prepare this site for Siemens Mobility so that they can create good paying, Union jobs in the Southern Tier and get up and operating quickly,” said Governor Kathy Hochul. “Today’s announcement is testament to the partnership between state, local and federal support to grow manufacturing and unlock real opportunities in New York State.”

When fully operational, the new manufacturing facility will span nearly 300,000 square feet and create approximately 300 jobs — including electro-mechanical assemblers, quality management, quality control, industrial production and test engineers, project management, supply chain management and logistics employees. Siemens Mobility also has a memorandum of understanding in place with the International Association of Machinist (IAM) for union representation at the new site.

Brightline selected Siemens Mobility to build trainsets for the Brightline West high-speed rail project that will connect Las Vegas and Southern California in under two hours. The American Pioneer 220 will be the first true high-speed trainsets to be built in the U.S. This is an ultrawide body train. The new empty tube body concept, results in the most accessible high-speed rail vehicle on the market, exceeding ADA requirements.

Diversifying Energy Solutions In Kirkwood, NY

The Raymond Corporation and Toyota Material Handling, two companies within Toyota Material Handling North America, are also growing their operations in New York’s Southern Tier. The Raymond Corporation, a lift truck manufacturer, is repurposing an existing building in the Town of Kirkwood to establish the Energy Solutions Manufacturing Center of Excellence that will enable Raymond and its parent company to diversify its portfolio of energy solutions to meet industry demand for electric products. The new facility, located in Broome County, will continue to support its longstanding presence in New York State and its “green” product line via the assembly of advanced energy solutions, including lithium-ion battery packs used in Raymond lift trucks.

Photo: Empire State Development

As a result of the expansion, The Raymond Corporation has committed to creating up to 45 new jobs. The company has begun the process of renovating, equipping, and operating at this facility and expects to be fully operational sometime in 2025. This announcement builds on the work being done in New York State and the Southern Tier in the energy storage and advanced battery industries.

“It is through transformative projects like The Raymond Corporation’s Energy Solutions Manufacturing Center of Excellence that we are ensuring that the Southern Tier region, and in fact all of New York State, are at the cutting edge of manufacturing and innovation,” Gov. Hochul said. “Together with our federal partners we are working to make certain that New York State is the global leader in the next-generation battery innovation industry.”

Empire State Development is assisting the company with the project by providing up to $1 million through the performance-based Excelsior Jobs Tax Credit program. The total project cost has been placed at a little more than $15.6 million.