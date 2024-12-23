Shopping For The Next Retail Site

By Paul Sill

I n retail, choosing the right location can be everything. With more than 40 million potential predictors available—and billions of data pings from apps and connected cars—how do you make sense of it all? More importantly, how do you filter out any misleading signals to focus on what truly matters?

Thanks to advanced predictive models, turning data into actionable insights has never been easier, allowing retailers to assess a site’s revenue potential and develop a scalable roadmap for national growth.

Whether a business is a small startup considering a handful of locations or an established enterprise expanding across hundreds of locations, data can illuminate the path to strategic success. Here’s how to build a model that not only highlights what’s happening, but points to the next best investment.

Harnessing The Power Of Mobile Data

Effective site selection starts in the real world: with resources on the ground identifying promising locations. Mobile data now supplements this process, helping narrow down options and mitigate risk in a fraction of the time by offering retailers comprehensive, real-world insights.

Mobile data has been one of the biggest game-changers in site selection. By creating a snapshot of consumer behavior, mobile data enables retailers to understand who is visiting certain areas, how often, and for how long—which are essential elements in forecasting a site’s performance based on actual activity. Here’s where mobile data delivers the most value:

Developing customer profiles: Mobile data not only reveals demographics, but also the lifestyle and behavioral patterns of those visiting a location to ensure a building is being built to target. This includes information like age, income, shopping preferences, and even frequency of return visits. This enables retailers to refine and align site selection to match target customer profiles. Tapping into traffic patterns: Foot traffic data provides a precise view of potential customer flow at any given site. By tracking peak hours, repeat visits, and customer density, mobile data provides a window into the foot traffic volume that a location may generate. These patterns are valuable in retail and in other sectors such as healthcare, where understanding patient flow is critical; and in industrial settings, where consistent traffic patterns may indicate a strong labor pool availability. Understanding the competitive landscape: Mobile data can also map out competitor locations and even track the frequency of consumer visits to these places, allowing for an in-depth analysis of market saturation and loyalty patterns. For brands evaluating market potential, understanding where competitors are—and how often their locations are visited—can be a decisive factor in choosing sites that minimize overlap and maximize customer reach.

Building A Balanced Model For Reliable Forecasting

While data offers potential, its true value depends on a well-structured model that separates meaningful insights from “phantom signals.” Building a balanced model isn’t about collecting more data, but about understanding which data truly impacts performance and filtering out the noise. This structure transforms data into a clear picture of each site’s unique value proposition.

A robust site selection model integrates four key components:

Consumer attributes: Demographic insights such as age, income, lifestyle factors, and even tourism trends provide a foundational understanding of the potential customer base in any given area. These details create a backdrop for a location’s commercial potential, helping align site selection decisions with customer demographics that match the brand’s identity and value. Market attributes: A strong model goes beyond direct competitors by analyzing the broader market landscape. This includes evaluating complementary businesses, nearby attractions, and popular hubs that may boost the attractiveness of a location. For example, a retail location close to a gym and a café might drive additional traffic through cross-shopping behavior. Understanding these connections enables a more strategic evaluation of each site. Site attributes: Physical characteristics such as visibility, accessibility, surrounding infrastructure, and logistical details can all significantly impact a site’s ability to draw and retain customers. End-cap spaces, for instance, can offer greater visibility, while drive-thru availability may appeal to convenience-seeking consumers. Integrating these site-specific factors into the model enables a comprehensive analysis that captures both the visible and logistical appeal of a location. Operational attributes: Often overlooked, operational factors—such as business hours, staffing, and service capacity—can have a substantial impact on profitability. The ability to scale operations efficiently, manage high traffic volumes, and meet customer service expectations are critical to a site’s success. Models that account for these elements provide a more realistic projection of a location’s success.

Developing A Scoring Engine To Strategically Scale

With a balanced model in place, the next step is to evolve it into a “scoring engine” that ranks potential sites based on sales potential, risk of cannibalization, and geographic fit. This tool provides a systematic, scalable approach for expansion, aligning site selection with long-term business goals. Whether evaluating a few sites or hundreds, this engine streamlines the selection process by creating a roadmap that maximizes growth and profitability.