Shinsung Petrochemical To Invest $11.2M For New Georgia Manufacturing Facility

Shinsung Petrochemical (Shinsung), an automotive supplier, will invest $11.2 million in a new manufacturing facility in Toombs County, Georgia, creating more than 30 new jobs.

“We enjoyed visiting the location of our future facility in Lyons this week and celebrating our next step in the state of Georgia with our new partners in the community,” said Chan Woo Park, COO of Shinsung. “We look forward to joining Georgia’s network of automotive suppliers, providing adhesive and sealant solutions for manufacturers nearby. We are excited to be in Toombs County in Georgia.”

“Eighty-three percent of expansions and new locations from the past fiscal year are on their way to rural communities, delivering more than 18,300 new jobs and $12.5 billion in investment to hardworking Georgians in communities like Toombs County,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “We are excited that Shinsung is joining that growing network of suppliers locating in rural communities and creating new opportunities for all to succeed, no matter their zip code.”

Established in 1974, Shinsung specializes in products like automotive sealant. The company will be a key supplier for Hyundai Motor Group and the Metaplant in Bryan County.

Construction on Shinsung’s manufacturing facility is expected to finish in 2025.

Shinsung will invest $11.2 million into new manufacturing facility in Toombs County, GA, creating 30 jobs. (Photo: Toombs County Development Authority)

“It has been very rewarding to witness the transformation of Toombs Corporate Center at U.S. Highway 1 in Lyons over the last few years,” said Chair Tim Truxel, Toombs County Development Authority. “We truly appreciate the corporate partners we already have and look forward to a new prosperous relationship with Shinsung Petrochemical, Inc. Congratulations to Toombs County, the State of Georgia, and Shinsung Petrochemical, Inc., for this exciting opportunity!”

“I am excited to witness this investment to Toombs Corporate Center at U.S. Highway 1 in Lyons”, said Lyons Mayor Willis NeSmith. “The community has worked diligently to make this a premier industrial park. The location is ideal to service the growing automotive industry in Southeast Georgia.”

“We are so pleased to welcome Shinsung Petrochemical, Inc., to Toombs County,” said Chair David Sikes, Board of Commissioners of Toombs County. “This project is a great addition to our diverse industrial base.”

Director of Project Implementation and Supplier Strategy Alyce Thornhill represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce team on this project in partnership with the Toombs County Development Authority, Georgia Ports Authority, and Georgia Power.

“The last few years have been historic for Georgia in many ways, with generational investments in automotive and other key industries creating hope and opportunities for Georgians across the state,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Our partnerships at every level, from local economic developers to statewide partners and including our international presence, have been a large part of that success. Congratulations to Shinsung and Toombs County; we look forward to what the future holds for your new partnership.”