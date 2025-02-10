Contact Us

Serioplast Chooses Virginia For Next North American Location

The Italy-based plastic packaging manufacturer will invest $25.7 million in Shenandoah County.

Italian manufacturer Serioplast will invest $25.7 million to open a new plastic packaging operation in Shenandoah County, Virginia.  The company provides packaging for companies that include Procter& Gamble, Unilever, and Reckitt Benckiser. Set to occupy an existing 140,000-square-foot facility, this project will create 45 new jobs.  

“Serioplast stands out not only for its excellence in manufacturing but also for its commitment to sustainability,” said CEO of Serioplast Group Paolo Bergamini. “Our vision for the future is clear — to drive growth and innovation while maintaining a strong commitment to sustainability. With our growth in North America, Serioplast is ready to write a new chapter of success. We believe Virginia, with its robust economy, highly skilled workforce, and favorable business environment, is the ideal location for our expansion and long-term success.”  

“I am thrilled that Serioplast has chosen the Commonwealth of Virginia to build a new industrial facility for their plastic packaging,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “I also applaud Serioplast for strengthening their workforce by participating in the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program, which will bring customized training services to this robust, international company.” 

Sterioplast will operate its next U.S. manufacturing plant in Shenandoah County, Virginia. (Photo: Virginia Economic Development Partnership)

Since its founding in 1974, Serioplast’s packaging has been used by companies in the consumer goods industry, including home care and laundry, food, personal care, and pharma markets. The company has grown into a global leader in rigid plastic packaging, operating 33 production facilities across 16 countries with a workforce of over 2,000 employees. In recent years, Serioplast has expanded its presence in North America, with a key production site in St. Louis, Missouri. Committed to sustainability, Serioplast integrates recycled materials into its production processes, reinforcing its dedication to the circular economy while driving innovation in packaging solutions. 

“Global manufacturers like Serioplast are recognizing Virginia is the top choice for doing business,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “We are proud that the Commonwealth attracted Serioplast into the Shenandoah Valley where their packaging products will go hand-in-hand with the manufactoring mecca that the valley has grown to encompass.” 

“We are very pleased to work with and welcome a respected international company that strengthens the manufacturing sector in Shenandoah County and the region,” said Shenandoah Valley Partnership Executive Director Jay Langston. 

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the Shenandoah Valley Partnership and Shenandoah County to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Youngkin approved a $180,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Shenandoah County with this project.  

Support for Serioplast’s job creation will be provided through the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program, ranked the No. 1 Customized Workforce Training Program in the United States by Business Facilities in 2024. The program, created by VEDP in collaboration with higher education partners, accelerates new facility startups through the direct delivery of recruitment and training services that are fully customized to a company’s unique products, processes, equipment, standards and culture. All program services are provided at no cost to qualified new and expanding companies as an incentive for job creation. 

