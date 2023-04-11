Seohan Auto Georgia To Create 180 Jobs In Liberty County

Seohan Auto Georgia will create at least 180 new jobs and invest more than $72 million in a new manufacturing facility in Liberty County, GA. The South Korea-based auto parts supplier is a Tier-1 automotive parts supplier for Hyundai Motor Group America. The company has production facilities around the world, including multiple facilities in the U.S.

“Sustained growth of the EV market over the past few years suggests that accelerated changes to the automotive market is inevitable. We believe Georgia will be the center of the EV industry, and will be a new frontier for Seohan’s future with limitless opportunities and potential,” said Jung Kee Koo, CEO of Seohan Auto Georgia Corporation. “We are very pleased to collaborate in partnership with Georgia and move towards a promising new future. “We believe Georgia

will be the center of the EV industry,

and will be a new frontier for Seohan’s future with limitless opportunities

and potential.” — Jung Kee Koo, CEO,

Seohan Auto Georgia

“Seohan has successfully created innovative solutions to overcome challenges throughout the years, and is determined and prepared to take another leap forward in the EV industry with Liberty County,” he continued. “We are confident that our experience and technological capabilities will contribute to the prosperity of the local community, and we sincerely thank Georgia and Liberty County for their continuous support and trust throughout the process.”

Seohan’s new facility in Georgia is scheduled to begin production in late 2024, and will be located at the Dunwoody Court Site in the Tradeport East Business Center, a Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development (GRAD) Certified site.

Seohan’s new manufacturing facility will produce H/shafts, axles, and brake systems for OEMs, including Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America which officially broke ground in neighboring Bryan County on October 25. Offsite suppliers connected to that fully dedicated electric vehicle (EV) and battery manufacturing facility were predicted to invest approximately $1 billion in other locations around the state. Projects announced to date have already exceeded this amount by nearly $1 billion.