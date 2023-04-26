SEM Wafertech, Solar4America To Invest $66M In South Carolina

The new Sumter County facility will create 300 jobs, help meet the need for locally sourced solar wafers as the demand for solar power continues to grow in the U.S.

Together, solar power companies SEM Wafertech Inc. and Solar4America Technology, Inc. will establish their first South Carolina operations in Sumter County. The $65.9 million investment will create 300 new jobs. Operations at the new facility are expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2023. Both companies are 100% owned by global renewable energy company SPI Energy Co., Ltd.

“As a global renewable energy company making American-made solar wafers and modules, we recognize the importance of having a strong domestic supply chain to meet the fast-growing demand for affordable solar power,” said SEM Wafertech Inc. and Solar4America Technology, Inc. Chairman Denton Peng. “We plan to bring the highest-quality domestically produced solar wafers and modules to market, enhancing our nation’s manufacturing capabilities with a long-term investment that will create good paying jobs for South Carolina.”

SEM Wafertech manufactures solar wafers in the U.S. The new facility will help meet the increasing need for locally sourced solar wafers as the demand for solar power continues to grow. SEM Wafertech is targeting delivery and production of its first solar wafers in the U.S. by the end of 2023, with capacity ramping to three gigawatts by 2024.

Solar4America is a prime solar module manufacturing company that produces “Made in the USA” solar modules. In combination with its facility in Sacramento, CA, the new South Carolina facility will allow Solar4America to manufacture a wider variety of solar panels for customers, with an aim to increase capacity to 2.4 gigawatts by the end of the year.

“South Carolina has proven it has the business environment and workforce in place to attract innovative companies like SEM Wafertech and Solar4America,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “This $65.9 million investment is yet another win for the state, and we anticipate a long and fruitful partnership.”

SEM Wafertech and Solar4America plan to occupy an existing building in Sumter, where they will design, build out, and install a world-class silicon wafer slicing facility. Silicon wafers produced in the facility will be used in a variety of applications, including photovoltaic cells and semiconductors. Solar panels will serve commercial, residential and industrial energy generation and storage needs.

“We are pleased that SEM Wafertech and Solar4America decided to establish in South Carolina,” said South Carolina Department of Commerce Secretary Harry M. Lightsey III. “Sumter County is well-equipped to support global solar companies because of its world-class environment.”

The South Carolina Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project. The council also awarded a $1.5 million Rural Infrastructure Fund (RIF) grant to Sumter County to assist with the costs of water and wastewater improvements and building improvements.

“We are thrilled to add another company to our growing family of industrial leaders in Sumter and are enthusiastic about the corporate investment and jobs that will be a result of this project,” commented City of Sumter Mayor David Merchant. “The city of Sumter is also proud to partner with the company to support the needed infrastructure improvements for high quality industrial water and wastewater services.”