Schaeffler Plans New EV Manufacturing Facility In Dover, Ohio

The Germany-based company's $230M investment in facilities at Dover and Wooster will create a total of 650 EV industry jobs in Ohio by 2032.

Global motion technology company Schaeffler will expand its operations in the U.S. with the addition of a new manufacturing facility focused on producing solutions for the electric vehicle (EV) industry. Schaeffler will invest more than $230 million to build the new greenfield manufacturing facility in Dover, Ohio, as well as future expansions until 2032. This investment will create a total of 650 jobs at the Germany-based company’s current facility in Wooster and the new manufacturing facility in Dover. The Ohio Tax Credit Authority has approved a Job Creation Tax Credit for the projects.

“Ohio has always been home to the leading edge of automotive technology, and today’s announcement is further proof that Ohio will continue to dominate in this field,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “Schaeffler is already established in Ohio, and we welcome their decision to expand here to support our growing and thriving electric vehicle ecosystem.”

“Ohio’s history of automotive excellence and passion for moving the sector forward provides Schaeffler the opportunity to manufacture the world’s latest EV components with elite talent in the heart of the North American market,” commented JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef. “Schaeffler’s continued growth in Northeast Ohio demonstrates the company’s confidence in its current skilled workforce and the state’s business-friendly environment.”

Construction of the new facility will begin in mid-2024 with an estimated completion in the third quarter of 2025. Once complete, the first phase of the facility will include roughly 130,000 square feet of advanced manufacturing space. Products manufactured at this site will include electric axles for light and medium-duty EVs.

“Our new plant will play a pivotal role in shaping our future in the Americas region,” said Marc McGrath, CEO, Schaeffler Americas. “Dedicated to advancing our innovative product offering, our new Dover, Ohio facility will feature state-of-the-art production processes so we can better serve our customers, while also adopting sustainable practices, as we continue to pioneer motion.”

The Dover plant will incorporate eco-friendly practices, aligning with the company’s commitment to environmental responsibility and to be climate neutral by 2040. Its location is in proximity to Schaeffler’s customers, major automotive OEMs, and strategic suppliers, and offers access to rail and highways.

It is also near the company’s Wooster facility, which manufactures transmission systems and serves as an innovation hub for the EV industry. Schaeffler recently completed a nearly 90,000-square-foot expansion of the Wooster plant to produce electric motors and components for electric powertrain systems. The company also recently announced an increased relationship with The Ohio State University (OSU) to create a new battery cell research and development center that will open in 2025.

Schaeffler has 15 plants in the Americas and five R&D locations. In addition to its Ohio locations, the company has U.S. manufacturing facilities in South Carolina, Missouri, and Connecticut. Schaeffler is investigating whether the new Dover facility is a potential candidate for benefits provided under the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act.

“We are convinced that the trend towards more electrification will continue,” commented Klaus Rosenfeld, CEO of Schaeffler AG. “At the same time Schaeffler is ideally positioned to benefit from its technological leadership in hybrid and fuel-efficient technologies, in particular in the U.S. On that basis we are committed to support our clients achieve their emission reduction targets and to realize our growth ambitions.”