SC Produce Company Invests $26.2M In Palmetto State

A full-service fresh produce supplier will invest $26.2 million to improve its facility in Richland County, South Carolina.

McEntire Produce, a family owned company, will create 40 new jobs as part of the automation advancements at its Columbia site, according to the South Carolina Department of Commerce.

“Richland County is proud to invest in homegrown, family-owned businesses like McEntire Produce,” said Richland County Council Chairwoman Jesica Mackey. “The company’s multi-million dollar expansion will not only expand the county’s workforce with the creation of new jobs, but also afford future growth and strengthen our roots nationally and globally.”

The upgrades will be phased in over a five-year period, according to S.C. Commerce.

South Carolina Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers said he is glad to see the multi-generational, local business solidify its commitment to the state.

“McEntire Produce’s expansion will create more agribusiness jobs for South Carolinians and more opportunities for South Carolina farmers,” Weathers said.

McEntire Produce has operated in Richland County since 1938.

Matica Group Makes $2M Investment In Greer, SC

A Swizterland-based, global identity and payment-solutions provider will establish its first North American manufacturing facility in Spartanburg County, South Carolina.

Matica Group’s $2 million investment in Greer is expected to create 40 jobs, according to S.C. Commerce.

Greer Mayor Rick Danner said Matica’s addition to the area is a “significant boost” to the city’s economy.

“Products from this new facility will serve the entire state of South Carolina,” Danner said. “This is more than an investment in our city; it signifies a vote of confidence in our community’s potential. Together, with companies like the Matica Group, Greer is setting the stage for a future of innovation and economic success.”

The site is expected to be operational by July, according to S.C. Commerce.

Matica has 200 employees and 11 locations worldwide, including tech support in Greenville County, South Carolina.

Sandro Camilleri, Matica Group Founder and CEO, said the company had its sights sets on establishing a presence in the U.S. due to its position as the largest market for Matica’s “specialized field of identification and payment solutions.”

“South Carolina consistently ranks as one of the most business-friendly states in the U.S. and this, combined with our existing expert technical staff already being located here, meant that Greer made perfect sense as a location for our new facility,” Camilleri said. “The local associations and authorities have been extremely supportive, and we feel very welcome and look forward to a successful future.”

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development issued job development credits for the project.