Sandow Lakes Energy To Construct Power Plant in Texas Triangle

Construction is expected to begin in 2025, with the plant generating power by 2028, according to Sandow Lakes.

A 1,200-megawatt, ultra-efficient, natural-gas fueled power plant will be constructed in the Texas Triangle.

Sandow Lakes Energy Co. plans to develop the Lee County, Texas, property and operate within the Electric Reliability Council of Texas. The company also has an agreement with Siemens Energy to reserve manufacturing slots for two gas turbines.

Gov. Greg Abbott said that as Texas grows, it’s “critical” to increase the capacity and reliability of the state’s power grid.

“As Governor, I signed bipartisan laws to reform ERCOT and increase the reliability, resilience, and capability of our state grid,” Abbott said. “Through partnerships with companies like Sandow Lakes and Siemens, our state will ensure we continue to deliver reliable power to every Texas home.”

Rep. Stan Gerdes, who represents District 17 where the power plant will be located, said that losing the Alcoa aluminum plant after 60 years was a “blow to the entire region.”

“But with the advent of Sandow Lakes, the folks living here have renewed enthusiasm for the area, their families and for the future,” Gerdes said.

The site previously housed a 1950s-era "integrated industrial enterprise" with coal-based power generation, according to the energy company.