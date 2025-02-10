Contact Us

San Bernardino, CA: Global Reach, Local Appeal

In southern California, the city of San Bernardino provides top notch logistics on a close-up scale. With San Bernardino's Director of Economic Development Ken Chapa.

By BF Editors
From the January/February 2025 Issue
Business Facilities: Please describe the business climate in the City of San Bernardino, CA and the broad advantages for business.

Ken Chapa: The City of San Bernardino has long been the gateway to Southern California. It is located just two hours from critical West Coast deep-water ports and is close to major highways, railroads, and airports. San Bernardino has easy access to some of the largest metropolitan areas and educational institutions in the West, which not only helps serve a diverse customer base but makes it easier to attract and maintain a skilled workforce. The San Bernardino International Airport is a key hub for the city.

Ken Chapa, Director of Economic Development, City of San Bernardino, California
Ken Chapa, Director of Economic Development, City of San Bernardino, California
BF: What are San Bernardino’s leading industries? Growth industries?

Chapa: San Bernardino enjoys a robust logistics industry anchored by household names such as Amazon Air, FedEx, and UPS. In addition, we are headquarters for southern California grocery chain Stater Bros. Markets, and the manufacturing home of electric vehicle pioneer Ryvid. We are excited to see our healthcare and green/cleantech manufacturing industries grow while paying special attention to the value the San Bernardino Airport brings to our unique opportunity to attract aerospace and critical logistics operations.

San Bernardino, California
San Manuel Stadium in San Bernardino is home of Minor League Baseball team Inland Empire 66ers. (Photo: City of San Bernardino)
BF: What longstanding advantages await businesses that relocate to or expand in San Bernardino?

Chapa: San Bernardino’s proximity to major West Coast markets and population centers is a huge opportunity for businesses seeking to service multiple audiences from a central location. In addition, San Bernardino serves as a rail and air hub for multiple logistics operations such as those from the aforementioned Amazon Air, FedEx, and UPS.

BF: What is a recent relocation or expansion you’d like to tell us about?

Chapa: Recently, startup EV firm Ryvid announced they will occupy a 70,000-square-foot facility in San Bernardino to manufacture its all-electric “Anthem” motorcycle. The firm expects the facility to create more than 5,000 new skilled positions at full capacity.

BF: When it comes to quality of life in San Bernardino, what is a highlight you’d share?

Chapa: San Bernardino offers competitive housing prices compared to other communities in southern California, sometimes rivaling housing costs in neighboring states.

Locals can enjoy Minor League baseball at San Manuel Stadium, concerts, and outdoor entertainment opportunities at the National Orange Show Big Bear and Arrowhead Lake feature world-class skiing facilities and outdoor recreation options. Yaamava Casino & Resort features A-list entertainers and renowned resort, dining, and spa facilities.

San Bernardino, California
San Bernardino, California
Originally Norton Air Force Base, San Bernardino International Airport now serves the growing city and the region. (Photo: City of San Bernardino)
BF: What does the future hold?

Chapa: Like other legacy cities throughout America, San Bernardino is on the cusp of experiencing its own renaissance. Our city boasts some of the most affordable housing options in the region and along with investments from firms like Stater Bros. Markets and Ryvid and a dedicated community of small business owners and creative minds have committed themselves to expanding the city’s value as a premier destination to live, work and play.

Check out all the latest news related to California economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.

