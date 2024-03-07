Samtec To Expand Costa Rica Plant, Add 250 Employees

Samtec, headquartered in Indiana, will invest $13 million in the Central American country, with $8 million dedicated to growing its plant.

A global manufacturer of electronic interconnections will expand its operations Costa Rica, according to CINDE (the former Costa Rican Investment Promotion Agency).

“We are very proud to make this announcement because it means that as a country we demonstrate the capacity of the operation and our talent to develop a by-product with greater value and degree of specialization, manufacturing from Costa Rica a connector that can be useful for industries such as aerospace, automotive, medical devices and any other with interconnecting electronic equipment,” said José Sánchez, General Manager of Samtec Costa Rica.

The company plans to add 250 employees across the following roles: production operators, industrial engineers, mechanics, electrical and industrial maintenance personnel, and software designers.

Marinela Urgellés, General Director of CINDE, said Samtec is a “benchmark” in digital transformation through electronic components.

“As allies we are satisfied that the growth of the plant in 4 800m2 will not only serve the new process, but practically half of that space will be for the organic growth of the company and its production lines of wired and wireless connectors, which are the technological spearhead in many industries worldwide,” Urgellés said.

Samtec has operated in Costa Rico for more than 15 years and currently has about 1,000 employees in the country. It produces high-speed connectors, microconnectors, edge cards, and cables/flexibles, among other products.