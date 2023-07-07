The global manufacturer will invest $235 million over the next two years to expand its CertainTeed gypsum manufacturing facility in Palatka, FL.

Saint-Gobain North America, through its building products subsidiary CertainTeed Interior Products Group, announced this week plans to invest $235 million over the next two years to expand its CertainTeed gypsum manufacturing facility in Palatka, Florida. This investment in the Putnam County site will more than double the production capacity of the existing manufacturing plant and creating over 100 new, permanent jobs.

The expansion of manufacturing and warehouse space in Palatka, which is strategically located near the Port of Jacksonville, comes as Saint-Gobain continues to implement its global “Grow and Impact” strategy, which includes expanding its presence in key, fast growing markets. In line with the company’s global pursuit of carbon neutrality by 2050, sustainability will be a key component of this expansion project, through the installation of new, best-in-class energy-saving equipment and automation technology. These include a new ultra-low energy board dryer expected to be about 25% more efficient than the plant’s existing dryer and a new mill system equipped with heat recovery technology expected to be nearly 40% more efficient than the existing mill and aligned with the most efficient systems of its type in North America.

“Today’s announcement reaffirms our commitment to providing quality gypsum wallboard products to our customers, while remaining focused on sustainability and minimizing our carbon footprint,” said Jay Bachmann, Vice President and General Manager of CertainTeed Interior Products Group. “We look forward to growing our already robust presence in Palatka and Putnam County and would like to thank the State of Florida and all of our partners for their support to make this expansion a reality.”

Support From The State, Communities

This project is supported with more than $7 million in cash benefits and high-impact investment tax credits, including a State of Florida Capital Investment Tax Credit, a Career Source Florida Quick Response Training Grant, a grant from Putnam County, and a Clay Cooperative Economic Development Rate.

“Today’s announcement is a strategic investment for Florida-based manufacturing that will continue to fuel Florida’s economic growth,” said Florida Commerce Secretary J. Alex Kelly. “Supporting the growth of vital industries, diversifying local economies and careers for Floridians — we are pleased to support the creation of more than 100 new employment opportunities for Palatka residents.”

“This is an exciting regional expansion that positions the company and Putnam County as leaders in sustainable, advanced manufacturing,” JAXUSA Partnership President Aundra Wallace said. “These are important and high-quality new jobs for our region. We appreciate CertainTeed’s investment in Northeast Florida and look forward to the company’s continued success here.”

The Palatka facility, which currently employs over 150 people, began operations in 2001 and is one of the largest gypsum plants in the southeastern United States. The plant is currently hiring for several roles, including production and engineering.

“We are excited to join the community in congratulating CertainTeed on the expansion at its Putnam County Plant. CertainTeed has been a longstanding valued member of our county and has achieved great success here,” said Commissioner Terry Turner, Chairman of Putnam County Board of County Commissioners. “We are thrilled to see our local commercial gypsum manufacturing facility continue to excel. Putnam County is proud to have played a small part in creating an atmosphere that allows CertainTeed to reach new heights.”

“I am proud to be part of the effort to create and retain jobs here in Putnam County,” said Mark Litten, Vice President, Economic Development, Putnam County Chamber of Commerce. “This project represents a significant investment in our community and is great news for local small businesses, both retail and services, that are supported by Saint-Gobain/CertainTeed’s investment!”

Other Saint-Gobain Investments

