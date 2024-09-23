rScan To Expand Indiana Headquarters

rScan, a technology company that helps individuals start their own resale businesses by providing sustainable solutions for product returns, will expand its headquarters in South Bend. The expansion will create 152 new positions in Indiana over the next four years, further strengthening the company’s commitment to innovation and growth and making an economic impact on the community.

rScan, which currently has about 10 employees, will grow its current 15,000-square-foot operation in South Bend. The company will also reinvest conditional state incentives of up to $1.2 million to hire and train new employees, as well as make infrastructure improvements and invest in research and development (R&D) to enhance its technology platform and drive innovation in sustainability for reselling returned products.

“This investment will help us reduce waste, improve environmental impact, and contribute to the economic growth of South Bend,” said rScan CEO Rod Baradaran.

Sikich helped with the expansion project and conducted a comprehensive, multi-state search for new property for rScan, said Jenny Massey, Sikich’s Director of Site Selection and Incentives.

rScan will expand its South Bend, IN headquarters, creating 152 jobs. (Photo: rScan)

“We had already spent dozens of hours looking for appropriate space in and outside of Indiana,” Massey said. “rScan was able to leverage its current location to maximize its growth potential, ultimately saving significant resources.”

Massey said state incentives also played a critical role in the decision. Based on the company’s plans to create up to 152 jobs by the end of 2028, the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) committed an investment in rScan of up to $1,200,000 in the form of incentive-based tax credits.

“The refundable tax credits will help offset tax liabilities, allowing the company to maximize resources, ensure long-term growth in Indiana, and provide value to investors, owners, and employees,” Massey said.

Baradaran said he was not looking forward to leaving South Bend but decided to consider other options to find the most affordable and best deal for his company’s longevity. “We are so happy to stay and deepen our roots in South Bend,” he said. “This growth reflects the confidence we have in our business model and the support we’ve received from the local community. Indiana has proven to be a wonderful home for our company, and we are excited to continue growing in this thriving business environment.”

South Bend Mayor James Mueller welcomed the expansion news. “South Bend is full of opportunities and a great place to for business to grow,” Mueller said. “I appreciate rScan’s decision to stay in our city, another strong endorsement of our community and our talented workforce and look forward to their continued growth and success.”

State Of Indiana Establishes Sports Complex To Empower Female Athletes

State, regional and local leaders have announced plans to establish Marvella, the nation’s first sports complex dedicated to empowering girls sports and leadership, at Fair Oaks Farms in Newton County. The development, which is being supported by Indiana’s Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative 2.0 (READI 2.0), is expected to create approximately 1,000 new jobs and fuel tax revenue and economic momentum across the northwest Indiana region.

In northwest Indiana, READI 2.0 funding is being leveraged to support the first phase of the three-phase Marvella development, which will be located at Fair Oaks Farms — a premier agritourism farm and attraction in Newton County. Marvella will empower youth athletes and girls sports in the community and across the nation, offering leadership, character development, mental health and wellness, as well as fitness and nutrition programming. The sports complex will also fuel tourism and the sports economy, hosting tournaments, camps and clinics, and a sports-centric, family-friendly experience at Fair Oaks Farms. The destination has already received interest from national organizations and teams, including the Indiana Sports Corp., Amonte Sports, Indiana Girls Basketball, National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) and USA Rugby, to participate in visits and partnerships.

Governor Eric J. Holcomb established the now $1.25 billion READI program in 2021, and it has since been nationally recognized for its success. READI 2.0, which was part of the governor’s 2023 Next Level Agenda and approved by the Indiana General Assembly, allocates another $500 million to regions across the state to accelerate shovel-ready projects and programs that are expected to transform Indiana communities, attract talent and improve quality of life for Hoosiers in the short and long term. READI 2.0 funding allocations were awarded in April to 15 regions representing all 92 Indiana counties.