Rowan County, North Carolina is the newest community to earn the designation of an ACT® Work Ready Community (ACT® WRC). ACT® WRC is a national workforce development initiative that empowers communities, regions, and states with the tools and framework necessary to build a skilled and adaptable workforce. By earning this certification, Rowan County has demonstrated its commitment to equipping its workforce with the essential skills required by employers.

“Congratulations to Rowan for becoming an ACT Work Ready Community and joining a growing list of counties dedicated to building a robust workforce,” said ACT® Regional Manager of Workforce Initiatives, Tony Garife. “The efforts of the county leadership to achieve WRC certification will provide the community with a tremendous economic development advantage and help it stand out for its workforce development efforts.”

Spearheaded by the Rowan Economic Development Council, earning the certification has positioned Rowan County as a leading community in workforce development. The county’s achievement will be officially recognized in October at the ACT Workforce Summit in Nashville, TN.

“We are thrilled to announce that Rowan County has become an ACT Work Ready Community,” said Rod Crider, President of the Rowan EDC. “This accomplishment is a testament to the collaboration and dedication of our community stakeholders, education partners, and local businesses who recognize the importance of a skilled and qualified workforce. By achieving this certification, we are positioning Rowan County as a prime location for businesses seeking a well-prepared workforce.”

The county’s journey towards becoming an ACT® WRC began in December 2019, when Rowan County officially committed to meeting the program’s rigorous criteria. To begin the certification process, Rowan leaders attended the ACT Work Ready Communities Boot Camp, an executive leadership and training program designed and led by ACT to initiate, deploy, and drive carefully tailored efforts to improve the county’s work readiness. Leaders met with local employers, policymakers, educators, and economic developers to establish goals and build a sustainable WRC model to fit community needs.

Rowan County successfully met 100% of its goals on June 5, 2023, demonstrating the community’s dedication to workforce development.

By utilizing ACT® WorkKeys® assessments, Rowan County can accurately measure and recognize the foundational skills necessary for workplace success. These assessments assist employers in making informed hiring decisions, matching job seekers with appropriate positions, and aligning workforce training programs to meet industry demands.

Bosch To Invest $130M, Create 400 Jobs In Lincoln County

Meanwhile in Lincoln County, Bosch will invest $130 million to expand its power tools manufacturing facility in Lincolnton, creating 400 new jobs. The expansion will allow the global supplier of technology and services to manufacture more tools such as circular and reciprocal saw blades to meet increasing consumer demand.

“We aim to provide local-for-local solutions to support our businesses and the expansion for Power Tools in Lincolnton is further evidence of our commitment to develop local manufacturing here in the region,” said Mike Mansuetti, president of Bosch in North America.

Bosch cited its current operations, access to a world-class workforce, proximity to critical infrastructures and local support as factors in its remaining and expanding in North Carolina.

“Bosch’s decades-long history and success in North Carolina is another testament to our state’s top business climate in action,” said Christopher Chung, CEO of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina (EDPNC). “Whether a business is relocating or expanding as Bosch is, North Carolina’s world-class workforce and education systems support companies’ growth.”

The EDPNC and the North Carolina Department of Commerce, along with local organizations, helped Bosch with incentive comparisons and workforce training requirements, which led to the company choosing to expand at its current location. Bosch’s expansion will be supported by a Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG) approved by the state’s Economic Investment Committee. Over the course of the 12-year term of this grant, the project is estimated to grow the state’s economy by more than $1 billion. Using a formula that takes into account $109 million of the company’s investment as well as the new tax revenues generated by the new jobs, the JDIG agreement authorizes the potential reimbursement to the company of up to $2,724,750 spread over 12 years.

Because Lincoln County is classified by the state’s economic tier system as Tier 3, the company’s JDIG agreement also calls for moving $908,250 into the state’s Industrial Development Fund – Utility Account. This account helps rural communities across the state finance necessary infrastructure upgrades to attract future business.

“When pioneers like Bosch expand in North Carolina, it validates our position as the best place for business,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “As more companies invest in our state, it confirms the importance of the which prioritizes North Carolinians and their preparation for the highly skilled career opportunities made available by such innovative manufacturers.”

Bosch’s Power Tools division, housed within the company’s Consumer Goods business sector, produces power, rotary tools, range-finding tools and accessories. Bosch has been in Lincolnton for 47 years and this expansion will nearly double its current workforce in Lincoln County.