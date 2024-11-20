Roche Canada To Expand Global Informatics Hub In Ontario 

H offman​n​-La Roche Limited (Roche Canada) will invest nearly $93 million ($130M CAD) to establish a Global Informatics Hub in Mississauga, Ontario. ​​​​​Over five years, the Switzerland-based diagnostics and pharmaceutical giant will create up to 250 new jobs in innovative areas like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, computational biology, and data analytics. This​​ expansion will make Roche Canada one of the top five Informatics technology hubs supporting ​the ​Roche ​global business.​

“These highly-skilled, technical jobs are part of the future of healthcare and medical research, and we are pleased to see that Ontario’s life science sector will be at the forefront,” said Brigitte Nolet, President & CEO, Roche Canada Pharma. “Together with our partners, this is one step towards our continued investment and commitment to the life sciences sector in Ontario, our local economy, and in healthcare for all Canadians and patients around the world.”

(Photo: Invest Ontario)

Roche currently employs ​nearly two thousand people across Canada. Its ongoing investments support the entire healthcare value chain in Ontario from research through to commercialization.

Subject to reaching a definitive agreement, the Invest Ontario Fund will support the investment with a ​​$2.5 million ($3.5 million CAD) grant.

“This was Roche Canada’s first partnership with Invest Ontario and we are thrilled to champion Ontario’s talent together,” said Invest Ontario Interim CEO Jennifer Block. “Roche’s continued commitment signifies their confidence in Ontario’s life sciences ecosystem to contribute to a global business.”

Life Sciences In Ontario

Ontario is the largest life sciences jurisdiction in Canada. Its businesses generate 59​​% of overall Canadian revenue and employ 52% of all of Canada’s life sciences personnel. Graduating more than 70,000 Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) graduates annually, Ontario has one o​f​ the most highly skilled workforces in the world.

“This investment by Roche is another testament to Ontario’s growing reputation as a global leader in the life sciences sector,” said Premier Doug Ford. “Our government is pleased to support the growth of this Global Informatics Hub with a $3.5 million provincial investment that will create highly skilled, good-paying jobs and drive medical breakthroughs that will improve the lives of people throughout Ontario.”

​​​Over the last six years, Ontario has attracted over $3.5 billion ($5 billion CAD) in new ​investments in the life sciences sector, including significant contributions from leading ​biomanufacturing and life sciences giants. Ontario’s life sciences sector employs more than 72,000 people in high-value jobs across 2,000 firms — 44% of Canada’s ​​​​​​total.

"As one of the largest life sciences jurisdictions in North America, Ontario is a prime location for domestic and international biomanufacturers looking to invest and bring their innovative ideas from lab to market," said Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. "The new jobs in ​Roche's Global Informatics Hub ​are​ a welcome addition to our province's growing life sciences ecosystem and represent a vote of confidence​ in​ our highly-skilled workforce and research environment. We look forward to seeing this partnership grow and bring economic growth and good-paying jobs to Mississauga."

The province recently launched Phase 2 of the sector strategy, Taking Life Sciences to the Next Level. This comprehensive strategy sets ambitious goals to advance R&D, strengthen biomanufacturing capacity, accelerate commercialization and cements Ontario as a leader in the next generation of life sciences technology.