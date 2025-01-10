RobotLAB Expands With New Location In San Antonio, TX

RobotLAB, a premier robotics integrator that has delivered business innovations and solutions for more than 15 years, is expanding its robotics solutions and services to San Antonio, Texas, broadening its presence across the state’s largest markets — Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio. The new location is operated by Scott Brewer, a San Antonio resident and former U.S. Air Force Colonel.

Brewer’s exclusive development agreement with RobotLAB covers Greater San Antonio, namely Bexar County. Launched in 2023 to meet the growing demand for AI and robotics business solutions, RobotLAB’s expansion initiative across the U.S. is focused on automation and operational efficiency solutions like cleaning, delivery, and customer service robots, enabling businesses of all sizes to implement robot technologies. In addition to Texas, RobotLAB’s expansion pipeline includes markets in Colorado, Minnesota, Pennsylvania. and New York.

“RobotLAB will set the standard for robotics integration services in San Antonio, which is Texas’ second most populous city and a thriving metropolitan hub that is ripe with businesses eager to integrate emerging technology into operations,” said Elad Inbar, Founder and CEO of RobotLAB. “With Scott’s decades-long service in the U.S. Air Force, his passion and commitment will be invaluable in establishing RobotLAB as the leading provider of cutting-edge robotics solutions in Greater San Antonio.”

RobotLAB San Antonio will deliver the company’s best-in-class services, including sales, tailored programming, on-site integration, and repairs, to Bexar County businesses. Local owners preferring to test the robots in their businesses before fully integrating have the opportunity to do so.

RobotLAB will expand its presence with a new location in San Antonio, TX. (Photo: RobotLAB/Business Wire)

“Following my retirement as a U.S. Air Force Colonel, I’m ready to serve my hometown of San Antonio by introducing RobotLAB’s transformative robotics solutions to the community,” said Brewer. “The city is a growing hotspot for economic development and technology innovation, and I look forward to educating business owners on the myriad ways robotics and automation can deliver unprecedented efficiency and affordability to their enterprises.”

With longstanding partnerships spanning top robot manufacturers and more than 10,000 robots deployed across the globe, RobotLAB shares 15+ years of expertise with its local offices and the communities they serve. RobotLAB’s suite of solutions includes cleaning, delivery, customer service and security robots for businesses of all sizes. The company provides customers with an online learning system where they can master the robots and access standard operating procedures, on-site training and installation and service plans for local repair and other technical needs.