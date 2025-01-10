Contact Us

Advertise
Request Location information
Subscribe/Renew
Have a nice weekend!
Home » In The News » USA - Southwest » Texas

RobotLAB Expands With New Location In San Antonio, TX

With locations across the U.S, the robotics integrator assists businesses in utilizing robots for their cleaning, delivery, customer service, and security needs.

RobotLAB, a premier robotics integrator that has delivered business innovations and solutions for more than 15 years, is expanding its robotics solutions and services to San Antonio, Texas, broadening its presence across the state’s largest markets — Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio. The new location is operated by Scott Brewer, a San Antonio resident and former U.S. Air Force Colonel.

Brewer’s exclusive development agreement with RobotLAB covers Greater San Antonio, namely Bexar County. Launched in 2023 to meet the growing demand for AI and robotics business solutions, RobotLAB’s expansion initiative across the U.S. is focused on automation and operational efficiency solutions like cleaning, delivery, and customer service robots, enabling businesses of all sizes to implement robot technologies. In addition to Texas, RobotLAB’s expansion pipeline includes markets in Colorado, Minnesota, Pennsylvania. and New York.

“RobotLAB will set the standard for robotics integration services in San Antonio, which is Texas’ second most populous city and a thriving metropolitan hub that is ripe with businesses eager to integrate emerging technology into operations,” said Elad Inbar, Founder and CEO of RobotLAB. “With Scott’s decades-long service in the U.S. Air Force, his passion and commitment will be invaluable in establishing RobotLAB as the leading provider of cutting-edge robotics solutions in Greater San Antonio.”

RobotLAB San Antonio will deliver the company’s best-in-class services, including sales, tailored programming, on-site integration, and repairs, to Bexar County businesses. Local owners preferring to test the robots in their businesses before fully integrating have the opportunity to do so.

San Antonio
RobotLAB will expand its presence with a new location in San Antonio, TX. (Photo: RobotLAB/Business Wire)

“Following my retirement as a U.S. Air Force Colonel, I’m ready to serve my hometown of San Antonio by introducing RobotLAB’s transformative robotics solutions to the community,” said Brewer. “The city is a growing hotspot for economic development and technology innovation, and I look forward to educating business owners on the myriad ways robotics and automation can deliver unprecedented efficiency and affordability to their enterprises.”

With longstanding partnerships spanning top robot manufacturers and more than 10,000 robots deployed across the globe, RobotLAB shares 15+ years of expertise with its local offices and the communities they serve. RobotLAB’s suite of solutions includes cleaning, delivery, customer service and security robots for businesses of all sizes. The company provides customers with an online learning system where they can master the robots and access standard operating procedures, on-site training and installation and service plans for local repair and other technical needs.

Check out all the latest news related to Texas economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.

Economic Development, Featured, Industries, Single Location, Site Selection Factors, Technological Development, Technology, Texas, USA - Southwest

Bexar County, Capital Investment, Robotics, RobotLAB, San Antonio, Single Location, Site Selection, Technology

Sponsored Content
Featured Location
Featured Video

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

See what leaders at Polar Semiconductor believe are the key benefits of doing business in Minnesota.

Business Benefits In Minnesota, a Polar Semiconductor Perspective

Minnesota is a place where the stars align — geography, culture and institutions – to create an unmatched economic landscape. See what leaders at Polar Semiconductor believe are the key benefits of doing business in Minnesota.

Agricultural Heritage Meets Strong Manufacturing Base With a rich history in agriculture, the region is now made up of a strong manufacturing base, including everything from snack foods and Gatorade, to leading human resources software and revolutionary plug-less power systems for electric vehicles. Mount Rogers Regional Partnership's strategic East Coast location is the driving force.

Virginia’s i81-i77 Crossroads | Talent Retention & Manufacturing

Learn about manufacturing jobs and facilities in the Mount Rogers region of southwest Virginia. There is ample opportunity for education and jobs in a region rich with culture and heritage.

See what leaders at Polar Semiconductor believe are the key benefits of doing business in Minnesota.

Doing Business in Minnesota, a Polar Semiconductor Perspective

Minnesota is a place where the stars align — geography, culture and institutions – to create an unmatched economic landscape. See what leaders at Polar Semiconductor believe are the key benefits of doing business in Minnesota.

See More
Previous

5 Wildcards That Could Impact Business Over The Next 5 Years

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Business Facilities is a leading full-service media brand specializing in the site selection marketplace. Through a bi-monthly magazine, e-mail newsletters, a news portal, and its LiveXchange event, Business Facilities has created a dynamic community for C-level executives and economic development organizations.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Business Facilities.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMastodonMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly