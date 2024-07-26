Ritz Instrument Transformers To Invest $28M Into Georgia Facility

Ritz Instrument Transformers, will invest $28 million in a new facility in Waynesboro, Georgia, creating 130 new jobs in Burke County. The company is an international instrument transformers and cast parts manufacturer for the utility and original equipment manufacturing (OEM) sectors.

“The investment in a new state-of-the-art factory for high-voltage instrument transformers in Waynesboro marks the single-largest investment to date for the Ritz Group and illustrates the commitment of the company to the North American market,” said Ritz USA CEO and General Manager Scott Flowers.

“We are excited to call Waynesboro our long-term home. The availability of a well-trained workforce and the support extended by Burke County and the State of Georgia made Waynesboro the obvious choice for Ritz. The U.S. electrical grid is undergoing rapid expansion and transformation as the utility industry reacts to and prepares for growth driven by adoption of electric vehicles, new datacenters needed to power AI, continued addition of renewable generation, and an increase in the U.S. manufacturing base.” Flowers continued.

“Like so many other job creators, Ritz knows that Georgia has what it needs to succeed, and we’re proud they’ve chosen the best state for business yet again for this expansion,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “We’ve worked hard to bring opportunity like this to rural Georgia, and we’re proud this project adds even more jobs to one of those target areas following our face-to-face meeting with Ritz during our travel to Germany in 2023. I look forward to the growing impact Ritz will have on Burke County and the surrounding region in the years to come.”

Ritz develops and produces instrument transformers from 600 V to 500 kV and solid insulation bus-bar systems. The company currently operates two facilities in Georgia. A temporary facility in Burke County can currently support 30 jobs, and these positions will be transferred to the new facility once operational. The other existing facility in Lavonia opened in 2010 and produces low-voltage, medium-voltage, and high-voltage instrument transformers for the utility and OEM sectors.

Ritz’s new facility will be located at Burke County Industrial Park. The site will produce high-voltage instrument transformers, and operations are expected to begin in late 2025.

“The Development Authority of Burke County is extremely excited that Ritz is choosing Waynesboro to build their state-of-the-art high voltage manufacturing facility,” said Development Authority of Burke County Executive Director Austin Stacy. “Their building in the Industrial Park will kick off the final phase of the park and will serve as a catalyst to complete the remaining portion. Ritz will benefit greatly from their facility location as they will be able to tap into a strong workforce and have a solid presence with their customers.”

Senior Regional Project Manager Adela Kelley represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) Global Commerce team on this competitive project in partnership with the Development Authority of Burke County and the State of Georgia Europe Office.