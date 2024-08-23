Renewable Energy Growth Brings TMEIC HQ To Texas

In March 2025, TMEIC Corporation Americas will relocate its headquarters to Houston. Also, as further proof of its commitment to U.S. based photovoltaic (PV) manufacturing, TMEIC will establish a 144,000-square-foot utility-scale PV inverter manufacturing facility in Brookshire, Texas.

TMEIC Corporation Americas is a subsidiary of Japan’s TMEIC Corporation. The global leader in PV inverters and energy storage systems had over 50 GW of renewable energy systems installed worldwide as of July 2024. In North America alone, TMEIC’s installed base has exceeded 28 GW since entering the U.S. market in 2010.

The decision to relocate its headquarters from Roanoke, VA to Houston’s Energy Corridor and significantly expand manufacturing capabilities aligns with TMEIC’s strategic goals for growth in renewable energy technology, domestic based manufacturing, and bolstering its global sustainability efforts. The headquarters relocation will foster innovation, accommodate TMEIC’s expanding team, and strengthen its ability to serve clients. TMEIC will maintain its Roanoke office, remaining devoted to designing, developing, and engineering advanced automation systems, large AC motors, and variable frequency drive systems for various industrial sectors worldwide.

(Photo: Adobe Stock/Red 5 Photography)

“We are excited to make these investments for an expanded presence in the Houston area with the relocation of our headquarters and the opening of our new manufacturing facility. These investments and expansions will potentially create up to 300 jobs in the local community,” said Manmeet S. Bhatia, President and CEO of TMEIC Corporation Americas. “This strategic expansion underscores TMEIC’s dedication to the renewable energy industry, advancing clean energy technology, maintaining strong client relationships, and competing on a global basis while proudly manufacturing in the United States.”

Scheduled to begin operations in October 2024, the new Brookshire facility will be located near TMEIC’s existing uninterruptible power supply and medium voltage drive manufacturing plant in Katy, TX. Once operational, it will have the initial capacity to produce 9 GW annually, with future expansion availability based on market demands.