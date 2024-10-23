Contact Us

Reconext And Anderson-Dubose Choose Tennessee, Expect To Create 280 Jobs

The aftermarket electronics firm will create 200 jobs in Memphis, while Anderson-DuBose will employ 80 at its Jefferson City distribution center.

Reconext will invest more than $9 million to expand its operations and establish its first location in Tennessee. By expanding into Memphis, the company will create approximately 200 new jobs to better support its client base across the southeastern U.S., including engineering, administrative, and production positions. Based in Texas, Reconext is a global aftermarket electronics company that was founded in 1983 as a television repair shop in Frankfurt, Germany. Today, the company’s capabilities range from testing and grading, full repair and cosmetic renewal to value recovery with more than 20 locations worldwide.

 “We are thrilled to be joining the Greater Memphis business community and look forward to solidifying and growing our presence in the region.  We have been very impressed by the resources and geographic advantages that the region offers and by the strong and welcoming pro-business attitude we have experienced at both the local and state level,” said Dan Perez, CEO of Reconext

Tennessee
Reconext will invest $9 million into its new Memphis location, creating 200 jobs. (Photo: Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development)

“Tennessee continues to lead the nation with one of the fastest growing economies thanks to companies like Reconext, whose investments are strengthening our business climate and skilled workforce. These 200 new, high-quality jobs will create greater opportunity for families across this region for years to come, and I congratulate Reconext on their investment,” said Governor Bill Lee.

“Advanced manufacturing companies employ more than 153,000 Tennesseans, and Reconext’s decision to establish roots in Tennessee is sure to strengthen one of our state’s strongest sectors. This expansion is a testament to our friendly business climate, low taxes and high quality of life, and I thank everyone who worked together to bring this great project to fruition in Memphis,” said Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter.

Anderson-DuBose To Invest $40 Million Into Jefferson City, Creating 80 Jobs

Anderson-DuBose is investing nearly $40 million into its first Tennessee location. The company will locate a distribution facility in Jefferson City, TN, which will create 80 new jobs upon completion. The company is a major distributor for McDonald’s, and this new facility is expected to support up to 450 restaurant locations throughout the region.

“We are thrilled to be expanding into Tennessee and building our state-of-the-art distribution center in Jefferson City. This investment will help us meet the cold and dry food service storage needs of our valued customers in the Southeast,” said Anderson-DuBose President Mike Boddy.

“Today marks an exciting milestone in Jefferson County as Anderson-DuBose has decided to call the Volunteer State home. This investment will create greater opportunity for families across the region, and our state’s strong and dedicated workforce will ensure Anderson-DuBose success for years to come,” said Gov. Lee.

Tennessee
Anderson-DuBose will invest $40 million into Jefferson City operations, creating 80 jobs. (Image: Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development)

“As we approach the last half of 2024, I want to highlight the continued success East Tennessee has seen this year in landing $800 million in capital investment and 1,000 new jobs. Anderson-DuBose will be the latest company to make a difference not only in the Jefferson County community but also in the East Tennessee region, and we look forward to seeing the company’s impact in the future,” said TNECD Commissioner McWhorter.

The Anderson-DuBose Company started in 1991 with the acquisition of a McDonald’s distribution center. Since then, the company has experienced significant growth globally.

Check out all the latest news related to Tennessee economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.

