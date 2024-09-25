Reckitt To Invest $145M In North Carolina

R eckitt1 will invest $145.59 to establish a production plant in Wilson County, North Carolina. The health, hygiene and nutrition company’s new facility will create 289 jobs producing the over-the-counter medicine, Mucinex.

“With its prominence as a life science innovation hub, North Carolina is an ideal place for Reckitt to establish its U.S. regional manufacturing center,” said Kris Licht, CEO of Reckitt. “This strategic, onshoring investment will build resiliency and agility in our supply chain and further drives our mission to create a healthier world by increasing access to important medicines.”

Reckitt’s new Wilson project will allow the company to expand its production capacity and localize Mucinex production. In addition to management and administrative functions, the Wilson facility is expected to include quality assurance and quality control, engineering, and general manufacturing roles.

Reckitt will produce Mucinex at this facility in Wilson County, NC that was shut down by its most recent owner, Sandoz. (Photo: NCBiotech)

“North Carolina continues to attract the world’s most well-known life science companies that are working to keep people healthy,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “Communities like Wilson and all across our state provide skilled biotech workers through our training systems that are important to companies like Reckitt.”

The North Carolina Department of Commerce led the state’s support for the company during its site evaluation and decision-making process. Commerce worked with the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, the North Carolina General Assembly, the North Carolina Community College System, the North Carolina Biotechnology Center, N.C. Commerce’s Division of Workforce Solutions, the City of Wilson, Wilson County, and the Wilson Economic Development Council.

“As a native of eastern North Carolina and a former life science executive, it’s been so exciting to see the growth of this industry in Wilson and North Carolina’s BioPharma Crescent region,” said Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “Mucinex is a trusted household brand and I’m proud to welcome Reckitt to North Carolina as the company expands its capabilities in the United States.”

Although wages will vary depending on the position, the average salary for the new positions will be $80,182, which is higher than the current average wage in Wilson County of $52,619. The new positions will bring an annual payroll impact to the community of more than $23 million per year.

Reckitt’s project in North Carolina, formally being granted to company subsidiary RB Health Manufacturing (US) LLC, will be facilitated, in part, by a Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG) approved by the state’s Economic Investment Committee. Over the course of the 12-year term of this grant, the project is estimated to grow the state’s economy by $1.9 billion. Using a formula that takes into account the new tax revenues generated by the new jobs, the JDIG agreement authorizes the potential reimbursement to the company of up to $4.6 million, spread over 12 years.

1 Reckitt is the trade name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies.