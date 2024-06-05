Reaching Markets: Supply Chain Strategies

By Anne Cosgrove

From the May / June 2024 Issue

In November 2023, the White House Council on Supply Chain Resilience held its inaugural meeting during which President Biden and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas introduced the Supply Chain Resilience Center (SCRC), a U.S. government entity designed to collaborate with the private sector toward improving supply chains. The SCRC is focused on analyzing vulnerabilities and conducting scenario planning with stakeholders to help mitigate supply chain disruptions and ensure reliable and efficient deliveries of goods and services.

“Securing our critical infrastructure is fundamental to staying competitive in a 21st century economy, and the Department of Homeland Security’s new Supply Chain Resilience Center will enhance our efforts to do just that,” said Secretary Mayorkas at the time. “The global pandemic has revealed that the supply chains that Americans rely upon for food and essential other goods must be more robust and resilient. Conflict, political instability, and climate change could challenge our supply chains in the years ahead.

As the SCRC continues its work in 2024, government officials and private sector stakeholders are focused on four primary aspects of work announced at that launch last November. These are as follows:

Identify security vulnerabilities at U.S. seaports and develop concrete and actionable solutions to mitigate threats to the U.S. supply chain. This includes evaluating the risks to ports posed by adversarial nation state threats, overreliance on untrustworthy equipment subject to nation-state control, data extraction, insider risk, and unvetted virtual and physical access. The SCRC will collaborate with port authorities and operators, shipping, transportation, logistics, and other industry stakeholders, and the U.S. Department of Transportation to conduct its analysis.

Analysis and recommendations will include reservation systems, logistics management platforms, and data production. This work will complement other agency efforts to address port security vulnerabilities, including a shared interest in reducing cyber-related risks from different sources, including untrusted or unauthorized access.