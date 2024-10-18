RB SRL, a modern precision parts manufacturer headquartered in Italy, will open a new 100,000-square-foot facility for RB America Corp. in Kansas City, Missouri, investing $16 million and creating 163 new jobs. RB America Corp.’s new Kansas City facility is the first North American location for the company, further strengthening the region’s position as a hub for innovation and growth in the advanced manufacturing sector. Production testing for the new facility will begin in November 2024 and is expected to be fully operational by early 2025.

“State-of-the-art technology and multiple production lines will set the new benchmark for the production of ammunition boxes, with enough capacity to meet the current demand for military boxes in the U.S. market,” said Renato Ballabio, President of RB America Corp. “The U.S. plant, of which we are very proud, incorporates all the best technologies we have developed over the years, as well as the knowledge gained from more than 30 years of experience in ammunition box production through our Italian company.”

“We’re proud that another world-class manufacturer like RB Group has recognized Missouri as an ideal business location,” said Governor Mike Parson. “When we met earlier this year in Italy, RB Group made it clear that they are committed to growth and innovation. We look forward to this cutting-edge employer’s contributions to our vibrant manufacturing sector as it establishes a presence in Kansas City.”

With state-of-the-art technology specializing in the manufacture of ammunition boxes, RB America Corp. is poised to provide high-quality solutions to its U.S. customers.

“It’s exciting to welcome RB America Corp. to Missouri as one of the newest members of our state’s incredibly strong, and ever-growing manufacturing industry,” said Michelle Hataway, Director of the Department of Economic Development. “When successful companies like RB America Corp. choose to grow their business and invest in our state, they are putting our mission of helping Missourians prosper into motion.”

RB SRL was among the companies visited by Governor Mike Parson and the Missouri delegation during the Trade Mission to Italy in May 2024.

For the establishment of its new facility, RB America Corp. will utilize the Missouri Works program, a tool that helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation. The company is also receiving assistance from Missouri One Start, a division of the Department of Economic Development. Missouri One Start assists eligible businesses with their recruitment and training needs.

John Deere To Invest $13.5 Million Into Strafford, MO Expansion

John Deere will expand its John Deere Reman Core Center facility by an additional 120,000 square feet. This $13.5 million expansion will break ground mid-2025 and be completed in 2026. The investment will bring the facility’s total footprint to 400,000 square feet in size. The facility, located in Strafford, Missouri, is one of several John Deere Reman facilities in the Springfield region. The company’s highly skilled local employees use a variety of techniques to bring components back to their original John Deere specifications, or better.

John Deere Invested $13.5 million into Strafford, MO, facility expansion. (Photo: John Deere)

“This is a significant milestone for us and shows John Deere’s commitment to the Reman business and to the local community,” said Kevin Schrag, Manager, John Deere Reman. “Our dedicated employees, with their focus on keeping our customers running and commitment to the remanufacturing business, have made this investment possible.”

John Deere began its Reman business 26 years ago as a joint venture with Springfield Remanufacturing Corporation before eventually acquiring the company. Today, John Deere Reman employs over 500 people and provides more than 2,000 different remanufactured products to customers across the globe, exporting one-third of what it produces.

Four States Bank To Invest $1.1 Million Into Carthage, MO Headquarters, Creating 27 Jobs

Four States Bank, a new bank charter, has opened a headquarters location in Carthage, investing more than $1.1 million and creating 27 new jobs. The new bank will be focused on serving the needs of small and medium-sized businesses, farmers, and residents of the four-state region.

“Four States Bank is the first new bank charter approved in the State of Missouri in nearly 16 years,” said Jeff Williams, President and CEO of Four States Bank. “We will ensure that we stay true to serving our communities with increasing expansion and job creation.”

“We congratulate Four States Bank on its opening and look forward to its success in Carthage,” said Gov. Parson. “Our state serves as an ideal location for business growth across a wide variety of industries. Missouri’s financial standing, like our physical infrastructure, remains strong and continues to support the wellbeing of communities statewide.”

Four States Bank is the first new bank charter approved in the state of Missouri since September 2008. The bank will operate as a wholly-subsidiary of Four States Bancshares, Inc., which has been approved by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City as a Bank Holding Company. Branches are currently located in Carthage and Joplin.

Four States Bank invested $1.1 million into Carthage, MO, headquarters, creating 27 jobs. (Photo: LinkedIn/Four States Bank)

“We’re pleased to welcome Four States Bank to Carthage as it brings new opportunities to the community,” said Hataway. “Their presence in the southwest region is sure to strengthen the local economy while helping Missourians prosper for years to come.”

For the establishment of its headquarters, Four States Bank will benefit from the Missouri Works program, a tool that helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation.