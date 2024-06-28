Foreign Direct Investment was drawn to Texas, Michigan leads Automotive, and Georgia moves to top of EV ranking in State section of Business Facilities 20th Annual Rankings Report.

RED BANK, NJ — June 28, 2024 — Comprised of State, Metro, and Global rankings, the Business Facilities 20th Annual Rankings Report identifies leading locations for industries and factors that are significant for site selection teams. Set to be published in the July/August 2024 issue of Business Facilities, the rankings focus on more than 60 factors pertinent to business relocation and expansion decisions.

Included in the 2024 State rankings are top states for Automotive employment and Electric Vehicle (EV) Industry Investment, as well as locations that are attracting high levels of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). As part of the Metro rankings, Manufacturing Hubs and Logistics Leaders highlight top locations for producing and moving goods.

“The Business Facilities Annual Rankings Report is a valuable resource for decision-makers pursuing their next business relocation or expansion investment. From broad categories like manufacturing and logistics to our industry-specific rankings, such as those related to the automotive sector, the locations on our metro, state, and global rankings lists this year are leading the way in attracting business by providing the resources companies are looking for in today’s economic landscape,” said Anne Cosgrove, Business Facilities Editorial Director.

Metro Rankings: Manufacturing Hubs And Logistics Leaders

This year’s rankings for Manufacturing Hubs include Large and Small Metros, categorized by labor pool and employment in the sector. In addition to workforce, the evaluation focuses on manufacturing space growth, including square footage under construction.

The leader for Large Manufacturing Hubs is the Phoenix/Mesa/Chandler, AZ metro area. Also recognized among the Top 10 Large Manufacturing Hubs in this year’s rankings: Dallas/Fort Worth/Arlington, TX; Philadelphia/Camden/Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE; Detroit/Warren/Dearborn, MI; Atlanta/Sandy Springs/Roswell, GA; Chicago/Naperville/Elgin, IL; Minneapolis/St. Paul, MN; New York/Newark/Jersey City, NY-NJ; Los Angeles/Long Beach/Anaheim, CA; and Houston/Pasadena/The Woodlands, TX.

The Austin/Round Rock/San Marcos, TX metro area is the leader of the Small Manufacturing Hubs category. The Top 10 in this space are: Columbus MSA, OH; Cincinnati MSA, OH; Grand Rapids/Wyoming/Kentwood, MI; Elkhart/Goshen, IN; Greenville/Spartanburg/Anderson, SC; Milwaukee/Waukesha, WI; Cleveland MSA, OH; San Antonio/New Braunfels, TX; and Raleigh/Cary, NC.

The Logistics Leaders category evaluates existing infrastructure and strategic location, as well as recent and planned improvements in a region. Memphis, TN retained its top spot this year. With the busiest cargo airport in the U.S., an inland port, trucking corridor, and Class I railroads, the city is recognized around the world as a logistics hub. The Top 3 in Business Facilities’ rankings this year also include a repeat for New Orleans, LA and Louisville, KY. Rounding out the category: Chicago, IL; Atlanta, GA; Dallas/Fort Worth, TX; Jacksonville, FL; Savannah, GA; Columbus, OH; and Phoenix, AZ.

State Rankings: FDI, Automotive, EVs

Texas tops this year’s Foreign Direct Investment ranking, with more than 200 projects representing $20 billion of investment during 2023. By number of projects, the Top 3 also includes New York (197) and California (170). Rounding out the Top 10: Florida, Ontario (Canada), Illinois, Georgia, Massachusetts, North Carolina, and Ohio.

With a focus on employment figures and capital investment, Michigan leads the Automotive category this year. This is a repeat performance for the state in this category with significant investments during 2023 bolstering a robust mobility ecosystem. As the industry as a whole undergoes its current transformation, ones to watch include the other top ranked states: Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee, respectively. Also ranked in the Top 10: South Carolina, Alabama, California, Texas, and Missouri.

As the EV industry continues to grow, investments in the manufacturing of these vehicles and related components are resulting in the development of ecosystems across North America. The EV Industry Investment ranking considers capital investment and job creation over the past several years. Leading is Georgia, with more than 10% of the EV manufacturing jobs and investments announced in the U.S. during 2023. Also in the Top 10 for EV industry activity: Michigan, North Carolina, Tennessee, Nevada, Kentucky, South Carolina, Ohio, Indiana, and Illinois.

For more information about the Business Facilities 20th Annual Rankings, please contact Anne Cosgrove, Editorial Director at acosgrove@groupc.com.