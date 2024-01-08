QurAlis Opens EU Headquarters In The Netherlands

The new location in Leiden, The Netherlands will serve as hub for European operations and production of QurAlis’ products for clinical trials through commercialization.

Last week, QurAlis Corporation announced the opening of its European Union (EU) headquarters in Leiden, The Netherlands. The new location will serve as the hub for the company’s European operations, which includes production of QurAlis’ products for its clinical trials through commercialization.

QurAlis is a clinical-stage biotechnology company driving scientific breakthroughs into powerful precision medicines that will alter the trajectory of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), frontotemporal dementia (FTD), and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s global corporate headquarters are located in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

“With our new European headquarters, and the skilled talent network in Leiden and the region, we will further strengthen our position as we bring breakthrough precision medicines to patients with ALS, FTD, and other neurodegenerative diseases.” — Kasper Roet, Ph.D.,

CEO / Co-founder, QurAlis

“The expansion of our operations into Europe represents a new chapter for QurAlis, building upon the tremendous momentum of our organization,” said Kasper Roet, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of QurAlis. “In a short period of time, QurAlis has made significant progress with regulatory approvals for our clinical programs in the EU, Canada, and the UK. The successful completion of the quality systems inspection by the Dutch regulatory agency will allow us to directly leverage our world-class ASO manufacturing expertise and control our end-to-end production supply chain. With our new European headquarters, and the skilled talent network in Leiden and the region, we will further strengthen our position as we bring breakthrough precision medicines to patients with ALS, FTD, and other neurodegenerative diseases.”

QurAlis is currently advancing a pipeline with therapeutic candidates that target specific components of ALS pathology and defined ALS patient populations based on both disease-causing genetic mutations and clinical biomarkers. The QurAlis team is leveraging insights, platforms, and successes in ALS to collaborate and expand its pipeline to other neurodegenerative diseases, such as FTD. There are currently no cures for ALS or FTD. Limited therapeutic options are available for ALS and FTD patients who are in desperate need for effective therapies.

“QurAlis’ new location in Leiden is designed to not just meet our current needs, but also to scale with our business as we continue to grow,” said Hagen Cramer, Ph.D., chief technology officer of QurAlis. “Our new European headquarters will allow us to release ASOs and other products into the European market for our programs so that we can deliver innovative solutions and make a meaningful difference in patients’ lives.”