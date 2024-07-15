Quonset Business Park Unveils Railroad Infrastructure Upgrades

Federal, state and local leaders joined the Quonset Development Corporation and Seaview Railroad today for a ribbon cutting and train ride to celebrate three recent upgrades to Quonset, Rhode Island rail infrastructure.

Quonset Business Park is is the agency responsible for the development and management of the Quonset Business Park – home to over 14,000 jobs at 239 companies, including nearly one of every five manufacturing jobs in the state. The Business Park generates $1.7 billion in annual household income for Rhode Island families, and over $150 million in tax revenue.

Seaview Railroad, Quonset’s rail operator, hauls freight for Quonset businesses and shipments to and from the Port of Davisville. Last year, Seaview broke its annual volume record by hauling 7,513 rail cars, keeping over 28,000 trucks off the road.

The newly completed projects enhance freight rail capacity and increase the flexibility of Seaview’s rail operations by creating a more efficient transportation network. The upgraded infrastructure increases capacity for business growth and job creation, benefiting Quonset companies, their customers and Rhode Island’s economy.

Seaview Engine House – A new facility for Quonset’s rail operator, Seaview Railroad, to repair and store rail cars

Mill Creek Railyard – A new railyard with six turnouts and additional storage for up to 58 rail cars on two parallel sidings

Davisville Main Connector – A new connector line that now provides direct access between the Davisville Main Line and the Mill Creek Rail Yard and reduces rail transit time within the Business Park.

“Multi-modal infrastructure investments like these for air, land, sea and rail are critical to Quonset’s success,” said QDC Managing Director Steven J. King, P.E. “In 2023, Seaview Railroad moved a record-breaking 7,513 rail cars, positioning the companies they serve at Quonset for major growth.”

“These new infrastructure upgrades allow us to support that continued growth and job creation,” King added. “I extend my sincerest thanks to our partners at all levels of government for their unwavering support not only on these projects, but on the upgrades we are making all across the Business Park.”

The Davisville Main Connector and the Mill Creek Railyard were jointly funded by a $4 million Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) Program grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The Seaview Engine House was self-funded through QDC and Seaview’s operating revenue.

“I congratulate the Quonset Development Corporation for completing work on the Davisville Main Line Connector and the Mill Creek Rail Yard. The Federal Railroad Administration is proud to support this work through our CRISI Program and to see federal investments strengthen supply chains and create business opportunities and growth,” said Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) Administrator Amit Bose.

“Quonset is a strong symbol of Rhode Island’s economic momentum,” said Governor Dan McKee. “These critical rail infrastructure upgrades will increase efficiency, support job creation, and enhance Quonset’s already thriving manufacturing hub. Our Administration is proud to have made significant investments across the business park and we thank our congressional delegation and the team at Quonset for their ongoing partnership as we continue working together to strengthen Rhode Island’s economy.”

“Quonset is a thriving economic hub for our state, and these infrastructure investments will help drive growth by allowing companies to expand and create more good-paying jobs for Rhode Islanders,” said Secretary of Commerce and QDC Board Chair Liz Tanner.